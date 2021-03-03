VEXATION NATION REPORTS: The struggle to land vaccine appointments has been terrestrial, but the frustration has one Stockbridge man pondering deep space.
“I could have taken a course in astrophysics in the time I have wasted searching for a vaccine shot,” Mark Mills told us Wednesday morning from Stockbridge. “My computer mouse is exhausted. My right index finger is begging for a day off. This morning I went to the state vaccine appointment website and saw 18 slots available tomorrow at Berkshire Community College. When I clicked the ‘schedule’ button it jumped to the dreaded page that says ‘no more appointments’ which is burning its image onto my laptop screen. I have repeatedly had similar experiences, which are technology breakdowns, not a shortage of vaccine. It's torture. Somebody pleeease fix this!”
Gov. Charlie Baker’s message this week: In time, vaccine supplies will prevent all the frustration people are now feeling. But that’s then (theoretically). This is now:
“I waited for three hours on Tuesday, finally nabbed one of four open appointments on the BCC site, was three-quarters of the way through the paperwork when my page refreshed,” Mindy Hackner reports from North County. “I was kicked out and all the slots were gone. Three other friends were able to get appointments scheduled by family and friends accessing the maimmunizations.org site from out of state or near Boston.”
We’re also received several reports now of people who held appointment times, but were not allowed to be vaccinated. Here’s Hannah Provencher’s account of that, which she shared with The Checkup on Tuesday:
“After successfully negotiating the Covid registration process, I secured an appointment for this past Saturday at BCC. When I arrived for my scheduled and confirmed I was informed that in fact I would not be receiving my vaccination due to a shortage of doses. I was asked to fill out a form and was told additional registration slots would be offered at the beginning of this week.
“As I already had been denied a vaccination after having secured a confirmed slot, I was told an email would be sent to me two hours prior to the next available appointments (being) offered to the general public. Today, Tuesday, I learned through a website that more appointments would be accepted beginning at 4 p.m. I never received the promised email. Instead, I logged into the suggested waiting room at 2 p.m. and waited. At 4 p.m. I tried to secure another appointment only to find they had all been taken. I understand the vaccine is in short supply and high demand. I just wish those in charge had been more forthright in fulfilling what had been promised.”
BY THE NUMBERS: For the third day, Berkshire County saw no new COVID-19 deaths as of Wednesday, leaving the total at 261, with the confirmed case count up 5 to 4,875, the state Department of Public Health said. A week ago, the death total was 254 and the case total was 4,835. A month ago, the death total was 222 and the case total was 4,569.
The DPH said 66 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 15,925. Confirmed cases rose 1,553 to 553,220.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 28,550 statewide, down from 64,431 a month ago; 146 in Pittsfield (down from 936 a month ago); 163 Pittsfield households are in quarantine, compared to 444 a month back
COVID-19 WEBSITE AND INFOLINE: For information on vaccines and to schedule an appointment, when you are eligible, visit getvaccinatedberkshires.org. The city of Pittsfield is providing access by phone to weekly updates about access to the novel coronavirus vaccine in the city and in Berkshire County. A recorded message is posted at 413-449-5575.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 7 to 1,988 (101); Hampshire, up 52 to 7,459 (up 1 to 262); Hampden, up 164 to 42,105 (up 7 to 1,347).
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for 10 COVID-19 patients,up from 8 a week ago and down from 26 a month ago; no cases were reported at Fairview Hospital. Statewide, 755 people are hospitalized, compared to 1,635 a month ago. Of those hospitalized, 173 are in ICU and 109 are on ventilators.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 114,975,672, with 2,554,416 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen at least 28,739,056 cases and 517,833 deaths.
LAST TWO WEEKS AT A GLANCE: In its weekly report Wednesday, the state Department of Public Health provided this COVID-19 data for Berkshire County.
- Total number of cases: 4,875
- Case in last 14 days: 144
- Relative change: Lower
- Total tests: 276,708
- Tests last 14 days: 22,624
- Number positive results last 14 days: 153
- Percent positive: 0.68 percent
- Change in percentage of positive cases: Lower
HELP FOR NURSES: The state will begin a series of online sessions to help nurses talk about their work on the COVID-19 front line. On March 10, the Betsy Lehman Center for Patient Safety will begin a free six-week support group for nurses working with pandemic patients. "Talking with peers is a proven strategy for coping with stresses, sadness, anger and other difficult feelings," said Linda Kenney, the center’s director of peer support programs. "Many nurses are experiencing these kinds of feelings right now and this virtual support group can help." Nurses can join the Zoom sessions by registering with the center. (Go to: t.ly/BiA6.) They will run Wednesdays from 8 to 9:15 p.m.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Wednesday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 1,076. That is down from the recent high of 6,239 on Jan. 8.
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 1.82. That is down from the recent high of 8.7 on Jan. 1.
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 800. That is down from the recent high of 2,336 on Jan. 9.
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 39. That is down from the recent high of 73.9 on Jan. 11.
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St. Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
