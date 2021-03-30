VACCINATION REPORT: The state of Massachusetts has received more than 4 million vaccine doses since December — and because of that, roughly 1.3 million state adults have been fully vaccinated.
It appears that supplies of vaccines are increasing. The Department of Public Health reported Tuesday that 287,010 doses arrived since it last reported numbers Monday.
That increases the total number of doses sent to Massachusetts to 4,063,570. As of Tuesday, 1,302,605 Massachusetts residents were fully immunized, the State House News Service reported, 30,797 more than Monday.
BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County saw no new COVID-19 deaths as of Tuesday, leaving the pandemic total at 275, with the confirmed case count up 18 to 5,459, the state Department of Public Health said. A week ago, the death total was 269 and the case total was 5,211.
The DPH said 18 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 16,808. Confirmed cases rose 1,683 to 595,925.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 31,298 statewide, compared to 27,006 a week ago; 424 active cases in Pittsfield, compared to 317 a week ago; 218 Pittsfield households are in quarantine. It was 141 a week ago.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 1 to 2,195 (107); Hampshire, up 35 to 8,298 (up 1 to 284); Hampden, up 173 to 45,670 (up 2 to 1,443).
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for 11 COVID-19 patients, down from 12 a week ago; no cases were reported at Fairview Hospital. Statewide, 711 people are hospitalized, up from 608 a week ago and three dozen more than reported Monday. Of those hospitalized, 172 are in ICU and 95 are on ventilators.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 128,104,216, with 2,801,695 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen at least 30,388,625 cases and 550,930 deaths.
BEANTOWN ADVISORY: The new Boston mayor is echoing concerns about the spread of the virus. Mayor Kim Janey said Tuesday that residents of the city need to be careful, as cases rise. "I continue to be worried about this pandemic and how it is impacting the residents of this city," Janey said. The mayor said that restrictions may need to return if cases continue to climb. The city saw 130 new cases on Monday and two recent deaths linked to COVID-19. The city’s positive test rate is 4.2 percent, up from 3.7 percent.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Tuesday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 1,543. That is down slightly from 1,579 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 2.55. That is up from 2.19 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 648. That is down from 1,258 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 20.4. That is down from 38.9 on Feb. 15.
JUST THE FAQS: The Berkshire Eagle is regularly updating answers to frequently asked questions about access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit the Vax FAQs in the Coronavirus section on the home page at berkshireeagle.com.
COVID-19 WEBSITE AND INFOLINE: For information on vaccines and to schedule an appointment, when you are eligible, visit getvaccinatedberkshires.org. The city of Pittsfield is providing access by phone to weekly updates about access to the novel coronavirus vaccine in the city and in Berkshire County. A recorded message is posted at 413-449-5575.
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St. Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
