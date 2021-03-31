VACCINATION CALCULATION: After the slowdown earlier this month, when the 7-day rolling average of daily vaccination rates was fluctuating between 50,000 and 60,000, administration rates have picked up.
The state is quickly approaching a 7-day rolling average of 70,000 shots per day, including both first and second doses.
According to data released Wednesday from the state Department of Public Health, providers gave more than 70,000 shots on five of the last seven days. Before this past week, the state had topped 70,000 just three times.
Of the 71,434 shots given out Tuesday, roughly 2,500 were the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Almost 31,000 were second and final doses of the two-shot Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.
In total, Tuesday ended with 1,335,709 people fully vaccinated in Massachusetts — 33,104 more than the day before. As of Wednesday, the federal government has shipped 4,201,960 vaccine doses to Massachusetts and the state has administered 3,554,711 — or about 84.6 percent of them, the DPH said.
BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County saw one new COVID-19 death as of Wednesday, for a new total of 276 deaths, with the confirmed case count up 48 to 5,507, the state Department of Public Health said. A week ago, the death total was 269 and the case total was 5,254. A month ago, on March 1, the death total was 261 and the case total was 4,878. The DPH said 36 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 16,844. Confirmed cases rose 2,252 to 598,177.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 31,911 statewide — an increase of more than 600 over Tuesday's count, and up from 27,374 a week ago; 448 active cases in Pittsfield, compared to 345 a week ago; 237 Pittsfield households are in quarantine. It was 174 a week ago.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 20 to 2,215 (107); Hampshire, up 29 to 8,327 (284); Hampden, up 171 to 45,841 (up 3 to 1,446).
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for 8 COVID-19 patients, down from 12 a week ago and 11 a month ago; no cases were reported at Fairview Hospital. Statewide, 690 people are hospitalized, down 21 since Tuesday, but up from 628 a week ago. Of those hospitalized, 169 are in ICU and 93 are on ventilators.
TEST RESULTS RELEASED BY PFIZER: As summer nears, new data shows that the Pfizer vaccine works well to protect people aged 12 to 15 against COVID-19 infections. Very well, in fact.
Pfizer and BioNTech said Wednesday a trial showed their vaccine "demonstrated 100% efficacy and robust antibody responses" in people of those ages. The companies said they plan to seek emergency use approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for that age group. The company said the goal is to get vaccines to students before school starts in the fall. Meantime, Pfizer and BioNTech are said to be evaluating how well their vaccine works in children aged six months to 11 years old.
SCHOOL STAFFER TESTS POSITIVE IN SHEFFIELD: Beth Regulbuto, superintendent of the Southern Berkshire Regional School District, told families Wednesday that a worker at a Sheffield school tested positive for COVID-19. Regulbuto said anyone who had close contact with the staff member has already been contacted. Families not alerted, she said, should understand that their child did not have contact. Still, parents are advised to monitor their children for symptoms and to report any confirmed cases.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 128,636,973, with 2,809,454 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen at least 30,452,058 cases and 551,863 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Wednesday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 1,563. That is down slightly from 1,579 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 2.53. That is up from 2.19 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 658.5. That is down from 1,258 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 25.4. That is down from 38.9 on Feb. 15.
AT THE COLLEGES: Local colleges report the following number of cases:
- Williams College: Six cases in past week based on 4,208 tests.
- MCLA: Seventeen cases based on 637 tests as of Friday.
- Bard College at Simon's Rock: No cases based on 474 tests as of March 24.
JUST THE FAQS: The Berkshire Eagle is regularly updating answers to frequently asked questions about access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit the Vax FAQs in the Coronavirus section on the home page at berkshireeagle.com.
COVID-19 WEBSITE AND INFOLINE: For information on vaccines and to schedule an appointment, when you are eligible, visit getvaccinatedberkshires.org. The city of Pittsfield is providing access by phone to weekly updates about access to the novel coronavirus vaccine in the city and in Berkshire County. A recorded message is posted at 413-449-5575.
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St. Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
