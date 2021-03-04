VACCINES FLOWING: State figures released Thursday show an increase in vaccines shipped to the state (up 100,000 doses in a day) and continued progress in getting doses to people in Berkshire County.
However, the shots delivered in Berkshire County, the numbers reveal, continue to reach substantial numbers of people who live outside the county.
The number of doses supplied by the state to the county rose by nearly 10,000 in a week, from 30,845 to 40,013.
The number of doses now represents 31.8 percent of the county by population (up from 24.2 percent last Thursday). But a separate accounting by the DPH shows that first doses of the vaccines have been administered to 22.6 percent of those who list their address as Berkshire County. That figure is up only slightly from 20.7 percent a week ago.
Even so, Berkshire County remains a vaccine leader. It has the greatest percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated (13.1 percent) of any county. Dukes County is second at 12.4 percent.
MORE VACCINE DATA: Want to know more? The State House News Service shipped out this dispatch on Thursday:
More than 62,000 vaccine doses were administered in the 24-hour period between updates from the Department of Public Health. As of Thursday, there were 1,316,691 people in the Bay State who had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, an increase of 35,011 from Wednesday's report, and there were 614,589 people who are considered fully vaccinated, an increase of 27,422 from the previous day. Overall, there were 62,433 more doses administered as of Thursday than there were as of the day before. In all, Massachusetts has administered 1,931,280 of the 2,399,100 doses delivered here by the federal government, roughly 80.5 percent.
BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County saw one new COVID-19 death as of Thursday, for a new total of 262 deaths, with the confirmed case count up 8 to 4,883, the state Department of Public Health said. A week ago, the death total was 254 and the case total was 4,844 A month ago, the death total was 224 and the case total was 4,584. In the past two weeks, Berkshire County has lost 18 people to the disease, more than in Franklin (3) and Hampshire (13), but fewer than in Hampden (53).
The DPH said 42 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 15,967. Confirmed cases rose 1,410 to 554,630.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 27,763 statewide; 152 in Pittsfield (down from 252 a week ago); 165 Pittsfield households are in quarantine, down from 210 a week back. Statewide, 10,047 people are in quarantine.
COMMUNITY DATA: Here are this week’s figures from the DPH on confirmed coronavirus cases by city and town. The picture is much improved from January and early February, with no communities in the highest-risk category for COVID-19 transmission.
In alphabetical order, this lists all Berkshire County communities. The first number is the total number of cases during the pandemic. The second is the number of new cases in the last 14 days. North Adams is in the yellow category, one under the highest risk group; Pittsfield is listed as green, two categories under red.
- Adams: 240, 10
- Alford: fewer than 5, 0
- Becket: 53, fewer than 5
- Cheshire: 94, fewer than 5
- Clarksburg: 33, 0
- Dalton: 219, 7
- Egremont: 12, 0
- Florida: 7, 0
- Great Barrington: 390, 10
- Hancock: 16, 0
- Hinsdale: 54, 0
- Lanesborough: 92, 7
- Lee: 260, 10
- Lenox: 203, 7
- Monterey: 16, 0
- Mount Washington: 6, 0
- New Ashford: fewer than 5, 0
- New Marlborough: 22, 0
- North Adams: 371, 27 (yellow)
- Otis: 47, 0
- Peru: 10, 0
- Pittsfield: 2,215, 46 (green)
- Richmond: 35, fewer than 5
- Sandisfield: 29, 0
- Savoy: 13, 0
- Sheffield: 82, fewer than 5
- Stockbridge: 62, fewer than 5
- Tyringham: 8, 0
- Washington: 6, 0
- West Stockbridge: 33, 0
- Williamstown: 222, 10
- Windsor: 19, 0
MASKED MIEN: While Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is about to make mask-wearing optional, Massachusetts is sticking with federal recommendations. Gov. Charlie Baker says he does not plan to change the public order about mask use in public, in place since last May 1. At first, it was to cover situations when social distancing wasn’t possible. Then it expanded. "I think the mask mandate has been an important element in both encouraging behavior, but also sending a message about the importance of recognizing and understanding that COVID is still very much with us," Baker said this week. "And people need to take precautions and especially with the new variants that are out there."
COVID-19 WEBSITE AND INFOLINE: For information on vaccines and to schedule an appointment, when you are eligible, visit getvaccinatedberkshires.org. The city of Pittsfield is providing access by phone to weekly updates about access to the novel coronavirus vaccine in the city and in Berkshire County. A recorded message is posted at 413-449-5575.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 8 to 1,996 (101); Hampshire, up 66 to 7,525 (up 1 to 263); Hampden, up 104 to 42,209 (up 4 to 1,351).
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for 7 COVID-19 patients, down from 9 a week ago and 25 a month ago; no cases were reported at Fairview Hospital. Statewide, 741 people are hospitalized, compared to 1,554 a month ago.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 115,572,301, with 2,567,802 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen at least 28,819,554 cases and 520,071 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Thursday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 1,040. That is down from the recent high of 6,239 on Jan. 8.
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 783. That is down from the recent high of 2,336 on Jan. 9.
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St. Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
