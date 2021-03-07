VACCINES DOSES CROSS 2 MILLION MARK: The Department of Public Health said Friday that 2,005,800 vaccine doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state. More were added at clinics over the weekend. As of Friday, 650,411 people in Massachusetts had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The numbers include 1,355,389 people who have received the first of two doses of the Moderna of Pfizer vaccines, 646,005 people who have received both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer shots, and 4,406 people who have gotten the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. As of last week, the state had administered roughly 83 percent of the 2,420,360 doses of vaccine delivered to Massachusetts.
THE ONE-YEAR MARK: On Wednesday, it will have been one full year since Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus.
BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County saw no new COVID-19 deaths over the weekend, leaving the total at 262. The confirmed case count rose by just two on Saturday and six on Sunday to 4,901, the state Department of Public Health said. A week ago, the death total was 261 and the case total was 4,867. A month ago, the death total was 230 and the case total was 4,639.
The DPH said 41 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 16,085. Confirmed cases rose 1,281 to 559,083.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 27,320 statewide, compared to 59,320 a month ago.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 3 to 2,016 (101); Hampshire, up 42 to 7,645 (up 2 to 264); Hampden, up 126 to 42,626 (up 6 to 1,365).
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center does not report COVID-19 patient census numbers on the weekend. On Friday, it had 10 such patients. That’s up from 9 patients on Feb. 26 and down from 22 a month ago.
Statewide, 665 people are hospitalized, down from 1,389 a month ago. Of those hospitalized, 174 are in ICU and 116 are on ventilators.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 116,710,426, with 2,591,024 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen at least 28,984,170 cases and 524,794 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Sunday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 1,111. That is down from 1,579 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 1.66. That is down from 2.19 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 736. That is down from 1,258 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 37. That is down from 38.9 on Feb. 15.
SLIGHT EASE IN TRAVEL RULES: As of Saturday, people returning to Massachusetts from Missouri, Oregon and Washington, or arriving for the first time, do not have to fill out a travel form of face quarantine. The change is part of a loosening of travel restrictions. Those states join Hawaii and Puerto Rico as the only two other U.S. states and territories on Massachusetts's lower-risk list, the State House News Service reports.
JUST THE FAQS: The Berkshire Eagle is regularly updating answers to frequently asked questions about access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit the Vax FAQs in the Coronavirus section on the home page at berkshireeagle.com.
COVID-19 WEBSITE AND INFOLINE: For information on vaccines and to schedule an appointment, when you are eligible, visit getvaccinatedberkshires.org. The city of Pittsfield is providing access by phone to weekly updates about access to the novel coronavirus vaccine in the city and in Berkshire County. A recorded message is posted at 413-449-5575.
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St. Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
