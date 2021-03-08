VACCINE SUPPLIES: While the state received 58,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine last week, that shipment might be the last of that brand of vaccine for the time being. Gov. Charlie Baker said last week that Massachusetts is not anticipating more of the J&J vaccines — some of which reached people in Berkshire County — until month’s end or early April, according to a report from WBUR. The vaccine is expected to be used to innoculate people who cannot get to clinics. As of Monday, 14,395 people had been given the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, DPH said.
On Sunday, nearly 26,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered. As of Monday, that meant that 1,428,657 people in the Bay State have received at least the first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. In all, 700,741 people have received both doses of those vaccines. At this point, Massachusetts has administered 2,143,793 doses, the DPH said Monday.
BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County saw no new COVID-19 deaths as of Monday, leaving the total at 262, with the confirmed case count up 6 to 4,907, the state Department of Public Health said. The first week of March brought one COVID-19 death in the county, compared to 14 in the first week of February and 19 in the first week of January. A week ago, the death total was 261 and the case total was 4,878. A month ago, the death total was 234 and the case total was 4,650.
The DPH said 18 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 16,103. Confirmed cases rose 892 to 559,975.
SCHOOLS TALLY: Every week, the state reports the number of new coronavirus cases among students and staff who are engaged in some form of hybrid or fully in-class learning. As of last Wednesday, Massachusetts added 343 coronavirus cases involving students and 133 involving staff. The numbers are based on reports by schools for the week between Feb. 25 and March 3. To date, 7,142 student cases and 4,791 staff cases have been logged.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 27,369 statewide, compared to 58,439 a month ago; 162 active cases in Pittsfield , compared to 961 a month ago); 50 Pittsfield households are in quarantine. It was 439 a month ago.
LOOKING BACK: One year ago Monday, the COVID-19 case count in Massachusetts more than doubled to 28, the State House News Service noted in a Monday dispatch. The total as of Monday: 559,975. That doubling a year back came when public health officials identified 15 cases that were traced to a Biogen conference in late February 2020. Just two days later, Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency. It remains in effect.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 8 to 2,024 (101); Hampshire, up 17 to 7,662 (up 2 to 268); Hampden, up 71 to 42,697 (up 1 to 1,372).
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for 6 COVID-19 patients, down from 11 a week ago and 22 a month ago; no cases were reported at Fairview Hospital. Statewide, 672 people are hospitalized, down from 1,387 a month ago. Of those hospitalized, 180 are in ICU and 123 are on ventilators.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 117,060,462, with 2,597,318 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen at least 29,033,369 cases and 525,619 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Monday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 1,118. That is down from 1,579 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 1.67. That is down from 2.19 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 725. That is down from 1,258 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 32.3. That is down from 38.9 on Feb. 15.
UMASS CRACKS DOWN: Blaming a “haughty few" among its student body, officials at the University of Massachusetts Amherst are calling out — and suspending — those who violate pandemic safety practices. They plan to make an example of students who can be shown to have attended a party over the weekend that drew around 200 unmasked revelers. "It has become clear that a relatively small but highly visible subsection of the student population in the Amherst area feels entitled to break the agreed-upon policies and rules so they can party, with no regard for the health and safety of their peers," Brandi Hephner LaBanc, the school’s vice chancellor for student affairs and campus life, wrote in an email to students and families. The school reports 205 active cases of the disease.
AT THE COLLEGES: Local colleges report the following number of cases:
- Williams College: Past week: 2 cases based on 4,426 tests.
- MCLA: As of Friday: No cases based on 354 tests.
- Bard College at Simon's Rock: For week of March 1: No cases based on 485 tests.
The Berkshire Eagle is regularly updating answers to frequently asked questions about access to the COVID-19 vaccine.
COVID-19 WEBSITE AND INFOLINE: For information on vaccines and to schedule an appointment, when you are eligible, visit getvaccinatedberkshires.org. The city of Pittsfield is providing access by phone to weekly updates about access to the novel coronavirus vaccine in the city and in Berkshire County. A recorded message is posted at 413-449-5575.
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St. Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
