THAT CDC GUIDANCE: We all waited a long time for this kind of good news, so The Checkup is giving one of Monday’s headlines an encore performance.
People who have been fully vaccinated can meet indoors with other fully vaccinated people without wearing masks or keeping distant. So sayeth the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
That’s one.
And people who are fully vaccinated can visit indoors with a single household of unvaccinated people who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 … without masks or social distancing.
"For example, fully vaccinated grandparents can visit indoors with their unvaccinated healthy daughter and her healthy children without wearing masks or physical distancing, provided none of the unvaccinated family members are at risk of severe COVID-19," the CDC said.
To be sure, the “fully vaccinated” part of that is aspirational for millions in Massachusetts. But there are 758,250 people in our state who’ve had both of their Pfizer or Moderna inoculations or their one-and-only Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The CDC’s guidance has been long awaited. Still, some things aren’t known. The agency says it is still investigating how long the vaccines provide protection against infection.
"Until more is known and vaccination coverage increases, some prevention measures will continue to be necessary for all people, regardless of vaccination status,” the CDC said.
When in public, people who have been vaccinated should continue to wear masks and keep six feet of distance from other people.
BY THE NUMBERS: No deaths due to COVID-19 were reported Tuesday in any of the four western counties. Berkshire County’s death toll held at 262, with the confirmed case count up 8 to 4,915, the state Department of Public Health said. A week ago, the death total was 261 and the case total was 4,870. A month ago, the death total was 237 and the case total was 4,660.
The DPH said 20 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 16,123. Confirmed cases rose 1,006 to 560,981.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 26,636 statewide, compared to 55,569 a month ago; 166 active cases in Pittsfield , compared to 964 a month ago); 50 Pittsfield households are in quarantine. It was 439 a month ago.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 1 to 2,025 (101); Hampshire, up 23 to 7,685 (268); Hampden, up 132 to 42,829 (1,372).
TESTING, IN THE REARVIEW: The State House News Service, ever mindful of history in its dispatches from Beacon Hill, offered this perspective Tuesday on coronavirus testing, then and now:
Last March, Massachusetts had the ability to test 50 patients a day for COVID-19 and soon automated part of the process to boost the state lab's capacity to be able to process 200 tests a day. From the end of February into the middle of March 2020, Massachusetts tested about 400 people for the virus. The 1,006 new cases announced Tuesday came from 59,078 new tests and almost 17 million tests of about 5 million people have been processed over the last year or so.
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for 4 COVID-19 patients, down from 9 a week ago and 18 a month ago; no cases were reported at Fairview Hospital.
Statewide, 704 people are hospitalized, compared to 1,401 a month ago. Of those hospitalized, 185 are in ICU and 117 are on ventilators.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 117,409,594, with 2,607,837 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen at least 29,081,612 cases and 527,389 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Tuesday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 1,006. That is down from 1,579 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 1.74. That is down from 2.19 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 714. That is down from 1,258 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 29.7. That is down from 38.9 on Feb. 15.
AT THE COLLEGES: Local colleges report the following number of cases:
- Williams College: Past week: 2 cases based on 4,426 tests.
- MCLA: As of March 5: No cases based on 354 tests.
- Bard College at Simon's Rock: As of March 1, no cases based on 485 tests.
JUST THE FAQS: The Berkshire Eagle is regularly updating answers to frequently asked questions about access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit the Vax FAQs in the Coronavirus section on the home page at berkshireeagle.com.
COVID-19 WEBSITE AND INFOLINE: For information on vaccines and to schedule an appointment, when you are eligible, visit getvaccinatedberkshires.org. The city of Pittsfield is providing access by phone to weekly updates about access to the novel coronavirus vaccine in the city and in Berkshire County. A recorded message is posted at 413-449-5575.
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St. Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
