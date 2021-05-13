Almost 60 percent of Berkshire County residents have had at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the latest state data, as eligibility expands to include children as young as 12.
Nearly 90 percent of people aged 70 and older have gotten at least one shot, along with 82 percent of 60- to 69-year-olds and 71 percent of 50- to 59-year-olds. The rate drops to 56 percent for people ages 20 to 50, the age group that became eligible less than a month ago.
The state’s data reflects vaccinations reported as of Tuesday.
Vaccination rates for Black and Hispanic residents continue to lag behind white residents, according to the data. Fifty-seven percent of white residents in the county have been vaccinated, compared to 37 percent of Black residents and 44 percent of Hispanic residents. The county remains behind the state average in vaccinating Black residents but has leaped ahead in its rate for Hispanic residents.
BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County saw no new COVID-19 deaths as of Thursday, leaving the death total at 285, with the confirmed case count up seven to 6,463, the state Department of Public Health said. A week ago, the death total was 283 and the case total was 6,393. A month ago, the death total was 281 and the case total was 5,925.
The DPH said nine new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 17,366. Confirmed cases rose 616 to 655,350.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 15,833 statewide, compared to 20,498 a week ago.
VACCINATION COUNT: According to figures released Thursday by the state, 12,255 additional vaccine doses were provided to Berkshire County over the past seven days.
The 137,130 doses shipped to the county as of Tuesday represent 109 percent of the population. Fifty-nine percent of people in the county have received at least one dose, and 43 percent are fully vaccinated.
Across the state, 59 percent of people have received at least one dose, and 44 percent are fully vaccinated.
COMMUNITY DATA: Here are this week’s figures from the DPH on confirmed coronavirus cases by city and town. In alphabetical order, this lists all Berkshire County communities. The first number is the total number of cases during the pandemic. The second is the number of new cases in the last 14 days.
- Adams: 344, 17
- Alford: fewer than 5, 0
- Becket: 69, fewer than 5
- Cheshire: 126, 9
- Clarksburg: 42, 0
- Dalton: 300, 13
- Egremont: 16, 0
- Florida: 18, fewer than 5
- Great Barrington: 452, 12
- Hancock: 17, 0
- Hinsdale: 72, fewer than 5
- Lanesborough: 114, 5
- Lee: 331, 0
- Lenox: 236, fewer than 5
- Monterey: 20, fewer than 5
- Mount Washington: 7, 0
- New Ashford: fewer than 5, 0
- New Marlborough: 23, 0
- North Adams: 577, 26
- Otis: 64, fewer than 5
- Peru: 11, fewer than 5
- Pittsfield: 2,956, 114
- Richmond: 42, 0
- Sandisfield: 39, fewer than 5
- Savoy: 16, 0
- Sheffield: 111, fewer than 5
- Stockbridge: 69, 0
- Tyringham: 8, 0
- Washington: 9, 0
- West Stockbridge: 40, 0
- Williamstown: 296, fewer than 5
- Windsor: 25, fewer than 5
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 6 to 2,537 (113); Hampshire, up 10 to 9,079 (294); Hampden, up 68 to 51,600 (1,504).
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for three COVID-19 patients; no cases were reported at Fairview Hospital.
Statewide, 385 people are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 111 are in ICU and 70 are on ventilators.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 160,743,894, with 3,338,355 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen at least 32,844,759 cases and 584,346 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Thursday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 471.7. That is down from 1,579 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 1.15 percent. That is down from 2.19 percent on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 436. That is down from 1,258 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 6.0. That is down from 38.9 on Feb. 15.
JUST THE FAQS: The Berkshire Eagle is regularly updating answers to frequently asked questions about access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit the Vax FAQs in the Coronavirus section on the home page at berkshireeagle.com.
COVID-19 WEBSITE AND INFOLINE: For information on vaccines and to schedule an appointment, when you are eligible, visit getvaccinatedberkshires.org.
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St. Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
