Walk-in and scheduled vaccinations will soon be available at the 505 East St. testing site in Pittsfield.
Starting Tuesday, vaccinations will be offered from 8:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. seven days a week, and appointments can be scheduled at maimmunizations.org, Berkshire Health Systems said in a news release. The North Adams and Great Barrington testing centers will not yet offer walk-in vaccinations, but BHS will work with the Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative to expand vaccine access in the near future, the release said.
More information on vaccinations can be found by calling the BHS COVID-19 hotline at 855-262-5465 or by visiting getvaccinatedberkshires.org.
Regarding visitation, BHS has updated its policies to allow for more visitors, citing a decrease in local infection rates. Starting Monday, two healthy visitors will be allowed in adult medical, surgical and observation areas between 12-8 p.m. Patients undergoing surgical, laboratory, or radiology procedures will be allowed one healthy adult visitor for the length of the procedure.
Masking, distancing and hygiene policies, however, have not changed, and BHS requires all patients, visitors and staff to wear masks.
BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County saw no new COVID-19 deaths as of Friday, with the confirmed case count up seven to 6,470, the state Department of Public Health said. To date, 285 people in the county have died of COVID-19. A week ago, the death total was 283 and the case total was 6,412. A month ago, the death total was 282 and the case total was 5,955.
The DPH said 18 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 17,384. Confirmed cases rose 337 to 655,687.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 14,884 statewide, compared to 19,784 a week ago.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 4 to 2,541 (113); Hampshire, up 6 to 9,085 (294); Hampden, up 44 to 51,644 (up 2 to 1,506).
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for three COVID-19 patients; no cases were reported at Fairview Hospital.
Statewide, 376 people are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 104 are in ICU and 63 are on ventilators.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 161,381,569, with 3,348,952 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen at least 32,883,624 cases and 585,073 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Friday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 408.9. That is down from 1,579 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 1.14 percent. That is down from 2.19 percent on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 424.4. That is down from 1,258 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 6.0. That is down from 38.9 on Feb. 15.
JUST THE FAQS: The Berkshire Eagle is regularly updating answers to frequently asked questions about access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit the Vax FAQs in the Coronavirus section on the home page at berkshireeagle.com.
COVID-19 WEBSITE AND INFOLINE: For information on vaccines and to schedule an appointment, when you are eligible, visit getvaccinatedberkshires.org.
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St. Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
Material from the State House News Service may have been included in this report.