EMERGENCY PAID SICK LEAVE: A proposal for an emergency paid sick leave program is advancing the Statehouse once again.
House lawmakers advanced a bill Tuesday that includes a section to allow employees up to one week of paid leave for quarantine, vaccination, caring for a family member or other coronavirus-related absences.
Both the House and Senate had included the emergency paid leave proposal in a previous bill, but Gov. Charlie Baker returned that section with an amendment that would have excluded municipal employees from the program. The House rejected the amendment, and the new bill now sits with the Senate.
BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County saw no new COVID-19 deaths as of Tuesday, leaving the total at 285 deaths, with the confirmed case count up four to 6,494, the state Department of Public Health said. A week ago, the death total was 285 and the case total was 6,441. A month ago, the death total was 282 and the case total was 5,879.
The DPH said six new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 17,419. Confirmed cases rose 359 to 657,478.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 13,827 statewide as of Monday, compared to 17,519 a week ago.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 2 to 2,551 (113); Hampshire, up 2 to 9,106 (294); Hampden, up 53 to 51,856 (up 1 to 1,508).
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for one COVID-19 patient; no cases were reported at Fairview Hospital.
Statewide, 326 people are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 93 are in ICU and 54 are on ventilators.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 163,791,446, with 3,394,525 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen at least 32,989,078 cases and 587,082 deaths.
JUST THE FAQS: The Berkshire Eagle is regularly updating answers to frequently asked questions about access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit the Vax FAQs in the Coronavirus section on the home page at berkshireeagle.com.
COVID-19 WEBSITE AND INFOLINE: For information on vaccines and to schedule an appointment, when you are eligible, visit getvaccinatedberkshires.org.
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St. Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
JOIN US: Quality local journalism, like you find in The Checkup, needs your support. When you and your family subscribe to us, that's the fuel we need to keep reporting the essential news you want. Join us. Help us build our community. We are offering a 30-day free trial to readers of The Checkup.
Material from the State House News Service may have been included in this report. How can we make The Checkup better or more informative? Email us at lparnass@berkshireeagle.com.