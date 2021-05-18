An eighth grader at Robinson Middle School, Jasic Helvey, 12, hears information about her COVID-19 vaccine Monday at Topeka High School from Shaunee Darrough, registered nurse with TrueCare Nursing, with her mom, Brandi Snyder, nearby. Anyone 12 and older is eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, which is available in Berkshire County at various Walgreens and CVS locations, as well as the three Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative clinics: St. Elizabeth’s of Hungary in North Adams, Berkshire Community College in Pittsfield and W.E.B. Du Bois Middle School in Great Barrington.