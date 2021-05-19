HEARING ON RUINED DOSES: U.S. House lawmakers Wednesday grilled executives of a Maryland biotechnology company that received a $628 million federal contract to manufacture vaccines but ruined nearly 15 million potential doses.
To date, Emergent BioSolutions has not produced a single vaccine dose at its Baltimore manufacturing plant that U.S. regulators have cleared for use, although it has received $271 million of its contract.
The 15 million potential doses that the company threw out after they were contaminated were of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. There are more than 100 million doses on hold as regulators check them for contamination, CEO Robert Kramer said at a Wednesday hearing held by a House subcommittee.
Kramer acknowledged that there were unsanitary conditions, such as mold and peeling paint, at the Baltimore plant.
The executive faced criticism after it was reported that he sold more than $11 million worth in the company’s stock before information about the ruined doses was publicized, after which the stock price plummeted. The company last year still paid Kramer a $1.2 million bonus in addition to paying other executives hundreds of thousands in bonuses for what the board called exemplary performance.
BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County saw no new COVID-19 deaths as of Wednesday, leaving the total at 285 deaths, with the confirmed case count up three to 6,497, the state Department of Public Health said. A week ago, the death total was 285 and the case total was 6,456. A month ago, the death total was 282 and the case total was 6,079.
The DPH said 14 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 17,433. Confirmed cases rose 425 to 657,903.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 11,924 statewide, compared to 16,685 a week ago.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 1 to 2,552 (113); Hampshire, up 6 to 9,112 (up 1 to 295); Hampden, up 42 to 51,898 (up 3 to 1,511).
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for two COVID-19 patients; no cases were reported at Fairview Hospital.
Statewide, 332 people are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 96 are in ICU and 56 are on ventilators.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 164,442,317, with 3,408,919 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen at least 33,019,819 cases and 587,743 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Wednesday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 351.4. That is down from 1,579 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 1.05 percent. That is down from 2.19 percent on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 359.0. That is down from 1,258 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 8.0. That is down from 38.9 on Feb. 15.
JUST THE FAQS: The Berkshire Eagle is regularly updating answers to frequently asked questions about access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit the Vax FAQs in the Coronavirus section on the home page at berkshireeagle.com.
COVID-19 WEBSITE AND INFOLINE: For information on vaccines and to schedule an appointment, when you are eligible, visit getvaccinatedberkshires.org.
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St. Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
