SCHOOL CASES DOWN AGAIN: Massachusetts schools reported 407 new cases of COVID-19, most of which were among students, to state education officials this week, down from 620 cases in the previous week.
For the week from May 13-19, school districts reported 377 new coronavirus cases among students learning in-person, and 30 among staff with building access. The 30 staff cases were reported to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education by 24 districts, and no district had more than two staff cases. Brockton, Haverhill, Lynn, New Bedford and Springfield each reported two. Brockton topped the list for most student cases, with 17, followed by 14 each in Methuen and Worcester and 13 in Framingham.
This report was written by Katie Lannan of the State House News Service.
BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County saw one new COVID-19 death as of Thursday, bringing the total to 286 deaths, with the confirmed case count up five to 6,502, the state Department of Public Health said. A week ago, the death total was 285 and the case total was 6,463. A month ago, the death total was 282 and the case total was 6,095.
The DPH said nine new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 17,442. Confirmed cases rose 538 to 658,441.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 11,507 statewide, compared to 15,833 a week ago.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 4 to 2,556 (113); Hampshire, up 3 to 9,115 (295); Hampden, up 39 to 51,937 (up 2 to 1,513).
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for three COVID-19 patients; no cases were reported at Fairview Hospital.
Statewide, 327 people are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 91 are in ICU and 51 are on ventilators.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 165,091,142, with 3,421,514 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen at least 33,050,952 cases and 588,443 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Thursday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 337.3. That is down from 1,579 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 1.03 percent. That is down from 2.19 percent on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 346.4. That is down from 1,258 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 9.3. That is down from 38.9 on Feb. 15.
JUST THE FAQS: The Berkshire Eagle is regularly updating answers to frequently asked questions about access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit the Vax FAQs in the Coronavirus section on the home page at berkshireeagle.com.
COVID-19 WEBSITE AND INFOLINE: For information on vaccines and to schedule an appointment, when you are eligible, visit getvaccinatedberkshires.org.
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St. Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
JOIN US: Quality local journalism, like you find in The Checkup, needs your support. When you and your family subscribe to us, that's the fuel we need to keep reporting the essential news you want. Join us. Help us build our community. We are offering a 30-day free trial to readers of The Checkup.
Material from the State House News Service may have been included in this report. How can we make The Checkup better or more informative? Email us at lparnass@berkshireeagle.com.