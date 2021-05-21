Vaccinations will be available starting Tuesday at the North Adams COVID-19 testing center, located at 98 Church St. by the public library.
Doses will be administered from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, Berkshire Health Systems said in a news release. Walk-ins are accepted, although BHS said that it is preferred that people sign up for appointments at maimmunizations.org.
The Pittsfield testing center remains open for walk-in and scheduled vaccinations from 8:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. daily. Those with questions can call the 855-262-5465 hotline.
BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County saw no new COVID-19 deaths as of Friday, leaving the total at 286 deaths, with the confirmed case count up four to 6,506, the state Department of Public Health said. A week ago, the death total was 285 and the case total was 6,470. A month ago, the death total was 282 and the case total was 6,125.
The DPH said 11 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 17,453. Confirmed cases rose 400 to 658,841.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 10,939 statewide, compared to 14,884 a week ago.
COMMUNITY DATA: Here are this week’s figures from the DPH on confirmed coronavirus cases by city and town. In alphabetical order, this lists all Berkshire County communities. The first number is the total number of cases during the pandemic. The second is the number of new cases in the last 14 days.
- Adams: 349, 18
- Alford: fewer than 5, 0
- Becket: 69, 0
- Cheshire: 128, fewer than 5
- Clarksburg: 44, fewer than 5
- Dalton: 300, fewer than 5
- Egremont: 16, 0
- Florida: 18, 0
- Great Barrington: 457, 15
- Hancock: 17, 0
- Hinsdale: 72, fewer than 5
- Lanesborough: 114, fewer than 5
- Lee: 331, 0
- Lenox: 238, fewer than 5
- Monterey: 20, fewer than 5
- Mount Washington: 7, 0
- New Ashford: fewer than 5, 0
- New Marlborough: 23, 0
- North Adams: 578, 14
- Otis: 64, 0
- Peru: 11, 0
- Pittsfield: 2,978, 67
- Richmond: 42, 0
- Sandisfield: 39, fewer than 5
- Savoy: 16, 0
- Sheffield: 112, fewer than 5
- Stockbridge: 69, 0
- Tyringham: 8, 0
- Washington: 9, 0
- West Stockbridge: 40, 0
- Williamstown: 297, fewer than 5
- Windsor: 25, fewer than 5
Of the 32 communities in Berkshire County, 28 saw fewer than five new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the most recent two-week period, including 17 that saw no new cases. The state considers Pittsfield and Adams to be moderate risk for transmission, and it deems North Adams and Great Barrington low risk.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 2 to 2,558 (113); Hampshire, up 4 to 9,119 (up 1 to 296); Hampden, up 48 to 51,985 (up 1 to 1,514).
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for no COVID-19 patients; no cases were reported at Fairview Hospital.
Statewide, 303 people are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 81 are in ICU and 49 are on ventilators.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 165,705,287, with 3,434,193 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen at least 33,076,705 cases and 589,096 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Thursday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 337.3. That is down from 1,579 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 1.03 percent. That is down from 2.19 percent on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 346.4. That is down from 1,258 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 9.3. That is down from 38.9 on Feb. 15.
JUST THE FAQS: The Berkshire Eagle is regularly updating answers to frequently asked questions about access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit the Vax FAQs in the Coronavirus section on the home page at berkshireeagle.com.
COVID-19 WEBSITE AND INFOLINE: For information on vaccines and to schedule an appointment, when you are eligible, visit getvaccinatedberkshires.org.
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St. Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
