A NEW WEEKLY CHECKUP: As COVID-19 case numbers continue to drop in Massachusetts and Berkshire County, and with vaccines now widely available, The Checkup will become a weekly feature of The Eagle, starting Saturday, May 29. If conditions with the pandemic change for the worse, we will bring back the daily column on an as-needed basis. Reporters with The Eagle will continue to cover the pandemic in news stories, as they have since The Checkup debuted in March 2020.
BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County saw no new COVID-19 deaths as of Sunday, leaving the total at 286 deaths, with the confirmed case count up four to 6,510, the state Department of Public Health said. A week ago, the death total was 285 and the case total was 6,485. A month ago, the death total was 282 and the case total was 6,164.
The DPH said five new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 17,458. Confirmed cases rose 405 to 659,246.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 10,366 statewide, compared to 14,146 a week ago.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 1 to 2,559 (113); Hampshire, up 2 to 9,121 (296); Hampden, up 29 to 52,014 (1,514).
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for no COVID-19 patients; no cases were reported at Fairview Hospital.
Statewide, 281 people are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 81 are in ICU and 46 are on ventilators.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 166,880,079, with 3,457,661 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen at least 33,115,950 cases and 589,883 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Sunday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 310.4. That is down from 1,579 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 0.99 percent. That is down from 2.19 percent on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 324.3. That is down from 1,258 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 8.3. That is down from 38.9 on Feb. 15.
JUST THE FAQS: The Berkshire Eagle is regularly updating answers to frequently asked questions about access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit the Vax FAQs in the Coronavirus section on the home page at berkshireeagle.com.
COVID-19 WEBSITE AND INFOLINE: For information on vaccines and to schedule an appointment, when you are eligible, visit getvaccinatedberkshires.org.
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St. Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
