HOME VACCINATIONS: Nurse Practitioner Amber Vitale, right, inoculates Arthur Katz against the coronavirus at his home in Bellmore, N.Y., on Thursday., May 20, 2021. Once a week Mount Sinai South Nassau's Vaxmobile staff visit homebound residents to administer the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. In Massachusetts, the home vaccination program is growing after it previously had strict eligibility requirements.