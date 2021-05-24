Need to get vaccinated at home? No problem.
The state’s home vaccination program, which had strict eligibility requirements, has been expanded to all state residents unable to get to a vaccine site.
The program employs primarily Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccines to reach people who are homebound or otherwise would need significant support to reach a clinic or pharmacy.
People ages 12 to 17 are also eligible for the program and would receive two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, the only vaccine that has been approved for that age group.
Previously, the program had been restricted to people who met specific federal criteria. The expanded eligibility comes as the state looks for more vaccine recipients, with increased supply and dwindling demand.
Residents can call 833-983-0485 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to register for an in-home vaccination and should expect a call back within five days, according to the state.
Representatives on the line speak English and Spanish and have translation services available in more than 100 other languages.
The Baker administration urged all individuals who can access vaccine sites to do so at VaxFinder.mass.gov. Local vaccine coordinators continue to offer clinics through getvaccinatedberkshires.org.
BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County saw no new COVID-19 deaths as of Monday, leaving the total at 286 deaths, with the confirmed case count up one to 6,502, the state Department of Public Health said. A week ago, the death total was 285 and the case total was 6,490. A month ago, the death total was 282 and the case total was 6,204.
The DPH said two new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 17,465. Confirmed cases rose 188 to 659,721.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 9,804 statewide, compared to 13,827 a week ago.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 4 to 2,565 (113); Hampshire, up 2 to 9,130 (296); Hampden, up 15 to 52,061 (1,515).
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for no COVID-19 patients; no cases were reported at Fairview Hospital.
Statewide, 258 people are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 71 are in ICU and 40 are on ventilators.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 167,004,522, with 3,466,943 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen at least 33,135,128 cases and 590,141 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Monday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 303.6. That is down from 1,579 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 0.92 percent. That is down from 2.19 percent on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 302.5. That is down from 1,258 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 7.9. That is down from 38.9 on Feb. 15.
JUST THE FAQS: The Berkshire Eagle is regularly updating answers to frequently asked questions about access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit the Vax FAQs in the Coronavirus section on the home page at berkshireeagle.com.
COVID-19 WEBSITE AND INFOLINE: For information on vaccines and to schedule an appointment, when you are eligible, visit getvaccinatedberkshires.org.
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St. Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
