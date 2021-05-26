VACCINATION INCENTIVES: A woman walks into Ohio's COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at Cleveland State University on Tuesday in Cleveland. Nearly 2.8 million residents have registered for Ohio's Vax-a-Million vaccination incentive program, with participants hoping to win either the $1 million prize for adults or a full-ride college scholarship for children, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday. Some states have doled out incentives for residents to be vaccinated against COVID-19.