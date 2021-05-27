CVS VAX PRIZES: CVS is doling out prizes, including a VIP trip to Super Bowl LVI, to customers 18 and older who were vaccinated or will be vaccinated against COVID-19 at a CVS store, the company announced Thursday. Customers who have been vaccinated or are registered to be vaccinated before July 10 can enter the sweepstakes starting June 1 on the CVS website. CVS is offering 125 $500 prizes and five grand prizes of $5,000. In addition, 100 people will receive a seven-day cruise for two from Norwegian Cruise Line, five people will receive four-day trips for two from the Bermuda Tourism Authority and 500 people will receive $100 gift cards for dates from Hinge, among other prizes.