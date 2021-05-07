MASSACHUSETTS VACCINATIONS: More than half of adults have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Massachusetts, which has one of the nation’s lowest vaccine hesitancy rates.
Of the roughly 5.5 million adults in Massachusetts, 2,835,762 people, or 51 percent, have been fully vaccinated as of Friday, according to the state. Among U.S. states, only Hawaii has a rate of vaccine unwillingness as low as the 11 percent rate in Massachusetts, according to research company Morning Consult.
President Joe Biden has said he wants 70 percent of adults to have received at least one vaccine dose by July 4, a rate Massachusetts has already passed.
Gov. Charlie Baker has said the state will begin phasing out mass vaccination sites to send more doses to regional sites, mobile clinics and primary care doctors, a shift he said can help reach groups in which vaccination rates have remained lower.
BY THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County saw no new COVID-19 deaths as of Friday, leaving the total at 283 deaths, with the confirmed case count up 19 to 6,412, the state Department of Public Health said. A week ago, the death total was 282 and the case total was 6,295. A month ago, the death total was 281 and the case total was 5,735.
The DPH said five new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 17,316. Confirmed cases rose 881 to 651,740.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 19,784 statewide, compared to 25,474 a week ago.
COMMUNITY DATA: Here are this week’s figures from the DPH on confirmed coronavirus cases by city and town. In alphabetical order, this lists all Berkshire County communities. The first number is the total number of cases during the pandemic. The second is the number of new cases in the last 14 days.
- Adams: 333, 14
- Alford: fewer than 5, 0
- Becket: 69, fewer than 5
- Cheshire: 124, 13
- Clarksburg: 42, fewer than 5
- Dalton: 300, 21
- Egremont: 16, 0
- Florida: 18, 6
- Great Barrington: 442, 7
- Hancock: 17, 0
- Hinsdale: 71, fewer than 5
- Lanesborough: 111, fewer than 5
- Lee: 331, 5
- Lenox: 234, 5
- Monterey: 18, 0
- Mount Washington: 7, 0
- New Ashford: fewer than 5, 0
- New Marlborough: 23, 0
- North Adams: 565, 27
- Otis: 64, 6
- Peru: 11, fewer than 5
- Pittsfield: 2,921, 140
- Richmond: 42, 0
- Sandisfield: 39, fewer than 5
- Savoy: 16, 0
- Sheffield: 111, fewer than 5
- Stockbridge: 69, fewer than 5
- Tyringham: 8, 0
- Washington: 9, 0
- West Stockbridge: 40, 0
- Williamstown: 293, fewer than 5
- Windsor: 25, fewer than 5
VACCINATION COUNT: According to figures released Thursday by the state, 9,180 additional vaccine doses were provided to Berkshire County over the past seven days.
The 124,875 doses shipped to the county as of Tuesday represent 99 percent of the population. Fifty-six percent of people in the county have received at least one dose, and 40 percent are fully vaccinated.
Across the state, 56 percent of people have received at least one dose, and 40 percent are fully vaccinated.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 6 to 2,509 (113); Hampshire, up 13 to 9,018 (294); Hampden, up 72 to 51,239 (1,496).
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for five COVID-19 patients; no cases were reported at Fairview Hospital.
Statewide, 459 people are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 138 are in ICU and 82 are on ventilators.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 156,321,373, with 3,260,908 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen at least 32,640,373 cases and 580,776 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Friday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 638.9. That is down from 1,579 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 1.39 percent. That is down from 2.19 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 509.5. That is down from 1,258 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 5.0. That is down from 38.9 on Feb. 15.
JUST THE FAQS: The Berkshire Eagle is regularly updating answers to frequently asked questions about access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit the Vax FAQs in the Coronavirus section on the home page at berkshireeagle.com.
COVID-19 WEBSITE AND INFOLINE: For information on vaccines and to schedule an appointment, when you are eligible, visit getvaccinatedberkshires.org.
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St. Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
