Vaccines against COVID-19 can be obtained by walking in to clinics this week in Pittsfield, North Adams and Great Barrington that are run by the Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative.
The details:
– Tuesday, 2 to 7 p.m., Berkshire Community College, Paterson Field House, 1350 West St., Pittsfield. (Pfizer vaccine)
– Thursday, 2 to 6 p.m., St. Elizabeth Parish Center, 70 Marshall St., North Adams. (Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines)
– Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m., W.E.B. DuBois Middle School, 313 Monument Valley Road, Great Barrington. (Pfizer vaccine)
At all three clinics, people can walk in with no appointments needed. People with appointments, however, may be able to shorten the length of their visit. To make one, visit get vaccinatedberkshires.org and select “Make an appointment.” That takes users to the state’s online registration system, PrepMod.
Elsewhere in Massachusetts, starting Monday, six of seven mass vaccination sites will start offering walk-in vaccines without appointments.
A range of business and capacity restrictions are also set to loosen after the weekend.
More than half of the state's adult population has now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and nearly a million other residents have gotten a first dose and are awaiting their second doses, if required.
BY THE NUMBERS: The state Department of Public Health said 6 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 17,330. Confirmed cases rose 655 to 653,190. Berkshire County saw no new COVID-19 deaths as of Saturday and Sunday, leaving the total at 283 deaths, with the confirmed case count up 19 over the two days to 6,431, the DPH said.
No new COVID-19 deaths were reported Sunday in any of the state’s four western counties. A week ago, the Berkshire County death total was 282 and the case total was 6,348.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 18,746 statewide, compared to 23,676 a week ago.
SWANNING AROUND, AGAIN: On Saturday, in a visible sign of a pandemic in retreat, the famous Swan Boat rides began again in the Boston Public Garden Lagoon. "For the first time in its history, this annual rite of spring did not take place last year due to COVID-19, and the Paget family, owners and operators of the Swan Boats, is pleased to bring this tradition back to the Public Garden," Mayor Kim Janey's office said. "In keeping with current health guidelines masks are required and passengers will be safely spaced both in line and on the Swan Boats."
For information, visit www.swanboats.com, call (617) 522-1966, or email info@swanboats.com.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 8 to 2,521 (113); Hampshire, up 11 to 9,048 (294); Hampden, up 55 to 51,372 (1,498).
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center does not provide COVID-19 patient census data over the weekend. Statewide, 438 people are hospitalized, compared to 522 a week ago. Of those hospitalized, 124 are in ICU and 74 are on ventilators.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 157,901,837, with 3,287,558 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen at least 32,703,500 cases and 581,741 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Sunday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 627. That is down from 1,579 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 1.24. That is down from 2.19 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 482. That is down from 1,258 on Feb. 15.
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 5.9. That is down from 38.9 on Feb. 15.
JUST THE FAQS: The Berkshire Eagle is regularly updating answers to frequently asked questions about access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit the Vax FAQs in the Coronavirus section on the home page at berkshireeagle.com.
COVID-19 WEBSITE AND INFOLINE: For information on vaccines and to schedule an appointment, when you are eligible, visit getvaccinatedberkshires.org.
INFORMATION ON TESTING: “Stop the Spread” testing sites are open at three Berkshire Health Systems locations. Tests will be conducted for any reason, with the state picking up the cost. To schedule a test, call the toll-free hotline, 855-262-5465, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Locations are: Pittsfield, 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care Center; North Adams, 98 Church St., next to the city library; Great Barrington: 475 Main St. Tests can also be obtained through CVS by filling out a form online.
