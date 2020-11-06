With this daily feature, The Eagle runs down breaking local developments in the coronavirus crisis.
THE NUMBERS: The state’s four western counties saw 235 new COVID-19 cases Friday, 11 of them in Berkshire County, on a day in which new cases across Massachusetts topped 2,000. The county’s case tally rose to 829, while its death toll stood at 52, the state Department of Public Health said.
That new cases exceeded 2,000 is due in part to the fact that the day’s count includes three days worth of data that had been delayed in arriving from tests done in October by a national laboratory, according to the DPH.
The DPH said 21 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 9,880. Deaths including those listed as probably caused by COVID-19 is 10,106. Confirmed cases rose 2,038 to 162,736. According to data provided by Johns Hopkins University, 131,646 people in Massachusetts with COVID-19 have recovered.
COMMUNITY DATA: Here are this week’s figures from the DPH on confirmed coronavirus cases by city and town. In alphabetical order, this lists results for communities with five or more cases. After community name, the figures list total number of cases, number of new cases in the past 14 days, total number of tests, number of tests in the past 14 days and number of positive tests in the past 14 days:
Adams: Total cases: 45; cases last 14 days: fewer than five; tests last 14 days: 516; number positives: 1
Becket: Total cases: 17; cases last 14 days: 0; tests last 14 days: 80; number positives: 0
Clarksburg: Total cases: 9; cases last 14 days: 0; tests last 14 days: 82; number positives: 0
Dalton: Total cases: 29 (up 1); cases last 14 days: fewer than five; tests last 14 days: 356; number positives: 4
Egremont: Total cases: 7; cases last 14 days: 0; tests last 14 days: 61; number positives: 0
Great Barrington: Total cases: 86 (up 1); cases last 14 days: fewer than five; tests last 14 days: 1,164; number positives: 1
Hinsdale: Total cases: 5; cases last 14 days: 0; tests last 14 days: 127; number positives: 0
Lanesborough: Total cases: 11 (up 2); cases last 14 days: fewer than five; tests last 14 days: 180; number positives: 2
Lee: Total cases: 27; cases last 14 days: fewer than five; tests last 14 days: 324; number positives: 4
Lenox: Total cases: 25; cases last 14 days: fewer than five; tests last 14 days: 397; number positives: 4
New Marlborough: Total cases: 9; cases last 14 days: 0; tests last 14 days: 56; number positives: 0
North Adams: Total cases: 72 (up 5); cases last 14 days: 6; tests last 14 days: 1,324; number positives: 8
Pittsfield: Total cases: 270 (up 15); cases last 14 days: 29; tests last 14 days: 2,809; number positives: 30
Richmond: Total cases: 11 (up 1); cases last 14 days: fewer than five; tests last 14 days: 84; number positives: 5
Sandisfield: Total cases: 8; cases last 14 days: 0; tests last 14 days: 53; number positives: 0
Sheffield: Total cases: 26 (up 2); cases last 14 days: fewer than five; tests last 14 days: 912; number positives: 3
Stockbridge: Total cases: 15; cases last 14 days: 0; tests last 14 days: 93; number positives: 0
West Stockbridge: Total cases: 8; cases last 14 days: 0; tests last 14 days: 88; number positives: 0
Williamstown: Total cases: 101 (up 1); cases last 14 days: fewer than five; tests last 14 days: 6,638; number positives: 2
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 19,366 statewide
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Each provides a number and then a change in either the count or “lowest observed value.” Friday’s figures:
• Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 997, up 535 percent
• Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 2.1, up 172 percent (The rate Thursday was 1.9 percent. The DPH noted that if tests from higher education institutions were taken out, the state’s positive test rate would be 3.76 percent.)
• Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 471, up 203 percent
• Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 17, up 58 percent
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up 5 to 500 (74); Hampshire, up 24 to 1,604 (up 1 to 158); Hampden, up 195 to 11,007 (up 4 to 834).
LONG-TERM CARE WATCH: As of Friday, 25,899 cases have been confirmed among residents and staff of long-term care facilities, up 61 since Thursday. In all, 391 facilities have had at least one confirmed case and have seen 6,469 deaths linked to COVID-19, a one-day increase of five.
HOSPITAL CHECK: As of Friday, Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for four COVID-19 patients. Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington had no cases. Meantime, BMC reported having tested 32,639 people, with 741 positive results, since the pandemic began. There were 628 pending test results.
Statewide, 513 people are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 118 are in ICU and 57 are on ventilators.
To date, 6,461,311 tests for the virus have been conducted in Massachusetts, according to Johns Hopkins.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 49,169,630, with 1,240,344 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen 9,707,096 cases and 235,761 deaths.
JURY TRIALS AGAIN POSTPONED: The recent increase in COVID-19 cases will again delay the resumption of jury trials in Massachusetts. Trial court officials said Friday that no trial will be held before Nov. 30. It had been hoped that the judicial system might be able to resume operations next week. Even when trials are again scheduled, they will only be in certain courts and at a more modest schedule than before the pandemic.
In a statement, trial court officials said the plan is meant to balance public health needs with the rights of defendants.
AT THE COLLEGES: The Williams College daily dashboard said the campus had administered 34,814 tests for COVID-19 since Aug. 17 and those produced seven positive results. Those include 3,840 tests in the last seven days that produced no positive results. The Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts said Friday it has administered 3,198 tests with three positive results. In the last seven days, 160 tests found one positive case.