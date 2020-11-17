With this daily feature, The Eagle runs down breaking local developments in the coronavirus crisis.
THE NUMBERS: The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 is up sharply in Massachusetts — and continued a slow rise in Berkshire County as well.
The number of virus patients being cared for by Bay State hospitals jumped 54 on Tuesday, the biggest one-day increase since September. The state Department of Public Health said the patient census is now 835, including 159 people in intensive care units, where 73 people are intubated.
The State House News Service notes that, in the past month, the hospitalization numbers have risen on all except five days. The seven-day average of the number of people under hospital care is up 366 percent since that figure’s lowest point during the summer, the DPH said Tuesday.
The day saw 2,263 new cases across the state, including 29 in Berkshire County. The confirmed cases stemmed from reports of 65,468 tests. The seven-day positive test rate, a key measure of the spread of the virus, rose from 3.17 percent to 3.25 percent as of Tuesday.
THE NUMBERS, PART II: Berkshire County’s death toll was unchanged Tuesday, at 52. The confirmed COVID-19 case count (up 29) is 1,101, the DPH said.
The DPH said 20 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 10,130. Deaths including those listed as probably caused by COVID-19 are 10,360. Confirmed cases rose 2,263, to 186,774. According to data provided by Johns Hopkins University, 137,422 people in Massachusetts with COVID-19 have recovered.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 32,309 statewide.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up one, to 555 (75); Hampshire, up 23, to 1,918 (160); Hampden, up 217, to 13,318 (up three, to 859).
LONG-TERM CARE WATCH: As of Tuesday, 26,486 cases have been confirmed among residents and staff of long-term care facilities, up 188 since Monday. In all, 396 facilities have had at least one confirmed case (up one) and have seen 6,610 deaths linked to COVID-19, a one-day rise of 10.
HOSPITAL CHECK: As of Tuesday, Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for 10 COVID-19 patients. Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington had no cases. Meantime, BMC reported having tested 35,421 people, with 963 positive results (23 more than Monday). There were 1,100 pending test results.
To date, 7,321,731 tests for the virus have been conducted in Massachusetts, according to Johns Hopkins.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 55,547,836, with 1,336,670 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins. The U.S. has seen 11,340,563 cases and 248,429 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Each provides a number and then a change in either the count or “lowest observed value.” Tuesday’s figures:
• Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 1,785, up 1,037 percent;
• Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 3.2, up 320 percent;
• Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 724, up 366 percent;
• Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 21, up 97 percent.
AT THE COLLEGES: The Williams College daily dashboard said the campus had administered 40,409 tests for COVID-19 since Aug. 17 (unchanged since Monday), and those produced seven positive results, none in the past seven days. At Bard College at Simon’s Rock, officials said 7,070 tests have been conducted as of Tuesday, with two positive results.
