With this daily feature, The Eagle runs down breaking local developments in the coronavirus crisis.
THE NUMBERS: Seven new COVID-19 cases were recorded Sunday for Berkshire County. The death toll was unchanged at 52, with the confirmed COVID-19 case count at 845, the state Department of Public Health said.
The DPH said 20 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 9,923. Deaths including those listed as probably caused by COVID-19 is 10,149. Confirmed cases rose 1,809 to 166,745. According to data provided by Johns Hopkins University, 131,646 people in Massachusetts with COVID-19 have recovered.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 22,023 statewide as of Sunday.
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up three to 507 (74); Hampshire, up 21 to 1,659 (158); Hampden, up 168 to 11,356 (up two to 838).
LONG-TERM CARE WATCH: As of Sunday, 25,951 cases have been confirmed among residents and staff of long-term care facilities. In all, 391 facilities have had at least one confirmed case and have seen 6,492 deaths linked to COVID-19.
HOSPITAL CHECK: Statewide, 568 people are hospitalized. The DPH no longer provides information on daily admission for the state as a whole or for individual hospitals. Of those hospitalized, 144 are in ICU and 62 are on ventilators.
To date, 6,639,954 tests for the virus have been conducted in Massachusetts, according to Johns Hopkins. Berkshire Medical Center updates its patient census and COVID-19 testing only on weekdays.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 50,296,898, with 1,255,045 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen 9,954,952 cases and 237,561 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Each provides a number and then a change in either the count or “lowest observed value.” Sunday’s figures:
• Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 1,282, up 717 percent
• Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 2.3, up 193 percent
• Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 500, up 222 percent
• Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 18, up 69 percent
HELP WITH HOUSEHOLD BUDGETS: Groups in the Berkshires stand ready to help people concerned about how they’ll make ends meet this winter. Here’s a look at some of the resources available during the pandemic from the Berkshire Community Action Council Inc.:
Loan programs: The council says it can loan up to $500 with repayment terms of up to a year, with no payments required in the first six months.
Fuel assistance: Eligibility is based on the last 30 days of income, meaning that people who have lost work or hours may be able to receive help. According to the council, people who qualify for home heating fuel assistance can become eligible for 27-36 percent reductions in their electric bills, as well.
For information on BCAC programs, call 413-445-4503 in the Pittsfield and South County area and 413-663-3014 for North County. Anyone with information to add to this list can email lparnass@berkshireeagle.com for inclusion in a future listing.
AT THE COLLEGES: The Williams College daily dashboard said Sunday that the campus had administered 36,556 tests for COVID-19 since Aug. 17 and those produced seven positive results. Those include 3,844 tests in the last seven days that produced no positive results. Neither MCLA nor Bard College at Simon’s Rock provided new test and case numbers over the weekend.
CASES IN SCHOOLS: More than 250 new COVID-19 cases were reported in public schools over the past week. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said that from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4, 154 cases were logged by students engaged with in-person or hybrid learning, while another 98 cases hit staff who are working in school buildings. The total (252) is less than the previous week’s count of 286 new cases. In Pittsfield, the school district reported that a staff member at the Conte Community School tested positive last week.
NUMBERS A MOVING TARGET: An alert reader pointed out that Saturday’s Checkup, citing the state Department of Public Health, listed 29 new COVID-19 cases in the city of Pittsfield over 14 days. But the city’s mayor announced Friday that in the past two weeks, Pittsfield added 46 cases.
The conflict in the numbers is likely due to the fact that the DPH time span (the two weeks before Nov. 4) is slightly different from the two weeks cited by the city, which included Thursday and Friday. On those two days, Berkshire County saw 15 additional cases. (The DPH report was delayed and made available on Friday.)
The daily DPH reports for Thursday and Friday did not specify Pittsfield, but it seems quite possible that the cases center in the city, since officials are dealing with clusters following large private parties.