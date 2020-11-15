With this daily feature, The Eagle runs down breaking local developments in the coronavirus crisis.
THE NUMBERS: Berkshire County saw 26 new cases over the weekend — 20 on Saturday and six on Sunday, pushing the confirmed COVID-19 case count to 1,027, the state Department of Public Health said. The county's death toll was unchanged at 52.
The DPH said 2,076 new cases were reported Sunday in Massachusetts, on top of the 2,841 announced Saturday, for a two-day total of 4,917. Those numbers came on top of the 2,674 new cases reported Friday. The total number of people lost to the virus is now 10,098 confirmed cases. Deaths including those listed as probably caused by COVID-19 is 10,329. Confirmed cases statewide rose over the weekend to 182,544.
According to data provided by Johns Hopkins University, 137,422 people in Massachusetts with COVID-19 have recovered.
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 30,374 statewide
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties as of Sunday: Franklin, up five to 550 (75); Hampshire, up 24 to 1,874 (160); Hampden, up 191 to 12,923 (up six to 855).
THE CASE OF THE GLITTERATI: The Checkup thanks the State House News Service for making this gem of a dispatch available, drawn from an appearance by Gov. Charlie Baker at a forum sponsored by the Associated Industries of Massachusetts:
Gov. Charlie Baker has been talking publicly about COVID-19 since March, often searching for new ways to express his message. On Friday morning, while speaking at an online executive forum, Baker said someone asked him to explain the transmission situation in a way that's really easy to understand. The governor said yes, and then asked listeners if they've ever had a party for their kids where glitter was used.
"So, one person brings the glitter. How many leave with it on them?" the governor asked. "And the answer is basically everybody. And that is in fact the challenge with this thing."
The governor went on to explain how COVID-19 can be invisible in its transmission and how infected people may not be symptomatic for two to five days, but can infect other people during that time. "By the time you figure out you're actually symptomatic, you could easily give it to all kinds of other people who will then you know take their two to five days and some of them may not even get that symptomatic and just think they have you know allergies or, you know, a cold or something else. And then some people get wicked sick," Baker said.
LONG-TERM CARE WATCH: As of Sunday, 26,268 cases have been confirmed among residents and staff of long-term care facilities. In all, 394 facilities have had at least one confirmed case and have seen 6,594 deaths linked to COVID-19.
HOSPITAL HOTLINE: Berkshire Medical Center is working to lessen wait times on its coronavirus hotline, a spokesman said. An influx of calls in recent days was causing delays as of late last week. People can call 855-262-5465 (855-BMC-LINK) from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and speak with a nurse about the virus.
Because of the rise in cases in the past week, the hospital says it has been "inundated" with calls to the hotline. "We are asking people to be patient and we are trying to increase staffing so that we can handle the rise in calls," BMC's spokesman said. The hospital does not update its patient census or testing numbers over the weekend.
HOSPITAL NUMBERS: Statewide, 737 people are hospitalized as of Sunday. Of those hospitalized, 159 are in ICU and 70 are on ventilators.
To date, 7,197,095 tests for the virus have been conducted in Massachusetts, according to Johns Hopkins.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 54,273,403, with 1,315,767 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen 11,003,469 cases and 246,073 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Each provides a number and then a change in either the count or “lowest observed value.” Sunday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 1,772, up 1,028 percent
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 3.1, up 295 percent
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 665, up 328 percent
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 23, up 115 percent
MORE REASONS TO SIT TIGHT AT THANKSGIVING: The state on Friday added more states to the list of those that will compel traveling Massachusetts residents to enter periods of quarantine upon return. As of Friday, just four states are not on the travel advisory list: Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. For those of you capable dreaming, there’s also Hawaii. Otherwise, the rules say that travelers to any other state must quarantine for 14 days upon their return to Massachusetts, or provide a negative test result.
AT THE COLLEGES: The Williams College daily dashboard said the campus had administered 40,409 tests for COVID-19 since Aug. 17 and those produced seven positive results. Those include 3,853 tests in the last seven days that resulted in no positive results.
