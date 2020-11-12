With this daily feature, The Eagle runs down breaking local developments in the coronavirus crisis.
THE NUMBERS: The number of new daily COVID-19 cases dropped Thursday for Berkshire County, but the region still saw 29 new cases, lifting the total of cases to date to 982. Wednesday brought 50 new cases. The county’s death toll stood at 52, the state Department of Public Health said.
The DPH said 21 new deaths were reported in Massachusetts, pushing the statewide total to 10,015. Deaths including those listed as probably caused by COVID-19 is 10,242. Confirmed cases rose 2,482 to 174,953. The average age of people with new cases in the last two weeks is 67; the average age of those hospitalized, 67; the average age of those who died, 80. According to data provided by Johns Hopkins University, 131,646 people in Massachusetts with COVID-19 have recovered.
LAST TWO WEEKS AT A GLANCE: In its weekly report Thursday, the state Department of Public Health provided this COVID-19 data for Berkshire County:
- Total number of cases: 953
- Case in last 14 days: 159
- Relative change: Higher
- Total tests: 113,365
- Tests last 14 days: 18,062
- Number positive results last 14 days: 171
- Percent positive: 0.95 percent
- Change in percentage of positive cases: Higher
NUMBER OF ACTIVE CASES: 26,201 statewide
NUMBER OF PEOPLE IN QUARANTINE: 6,952 statewide (107,158 have completed quarantine)
NUMBER OF PEOPLE IN ISOLATION: 25,055 statewide
WESTERN MASS. PICTURE: The case totals (and death counts) in neighboring counties: Franklin, up seven to 528 (74); Hampshire, up 31 to 1,761 (158); Hampden, up 186 to 12,149 (up two to 844).
LONG-TERM CARE WATCH: As of Thursday, 26,143 cases have been confirmed among residents and staff of long-term care facilities, a one-day increase of 69. In all, 392 facilities have had at least one confirmed case and have seen 6,538 deaths linked to COVID-19, up 15.
HOSPITAL CHECK: As of Thursday, Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for two COVID-19 patients. Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington had no cases. Meantime, BMC reported having tested 33,993 people, with seven positive results. There were 570 pending test results.
Statewide, 661 people are hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 151 are in ICU and 68 are on ventilators.
To date, 6,906,649 tests for the virus have been conducted in Massachusetts, according to Johns Hopkins.
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 52,556,751, with 1,290,427 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen 10,516,513 cases and 242,557 deaths.
LEADING INDICATORS: The DPH provides the following statistics as indicators in the fight against coronavirus infection. Each provides a number and then a change in either the count or “lowest observed value.” Thursday’s figures:
– Seven-day average of new confirmed cases: 1,537, up 879 percent
– Seven-day weighted average of positive test rate: 2.9, up 275 percent
– Seven-day average of number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals: 592, up 281 percent
– Seven-day average of COVID-19 deaths: 20, up 93 percent
AT THE COLLEGES: The Williams College daily dashboard said the campus had administered 38,457 tests for COVID-19 since Aug. 17 and those produced seven positive results. Those include 3,878 tests in the last seven days that resulted in no positive results.
