The Eagle’s Eye is on Katy Sparks, a Berkshire trailblazer in the world of the culinary arts

Our eye is on Katy Sparks, chef and founder of Katy Sparks Culinary Consulting, and she's a Berkshire trailblazer in the world of the culinary arts.
Her career took off in the 1990s when she worked at some of New York's most celebrated restaurants. In 1998, Food and Wine Magazine named her Best New Chef. She is the founder of Katy Sparks Culinary Consulting.
Eagle's Eye host Gene Carr sat down with Sparks for an interview about her career and living in the Berkshires.
Gene Carr: How did you happen to decide upon a career in the world of food and cooking?
Katy Sparks: My father taught at Middlebury College in Vermont, and we had about 60 acres, raising beef cattle, chickens and lots of gardens. He taught me to forage for morels, ramps and other edible things. I felt like the world around me was producing this abundance of delicious food. When I was 12 or 13, I had this realization that fine dining is far and away the most exciting thing I'd ever seen.
Gene: How did you then actually become a chef?
Katy: Well, I certainly didn't even know that women were chefs. I didn’t even know that becoming a chef was a career option open to me. So, I spent two semesters at Middlebury College, and loved it, but dropped out and wound up in the restaurant industry initially working in the front of the house. But, I was magnetically drawn to the kitchen. I was so interested to see what the cooks were doing. I then attended Johnson Wales culinary school in Providence. There, I loved the rigor. I loved how tough the chefs were, how regimented everything was. It's modeled a little bit on the military with order and hierarchy.
Gene: And then you gravitated to New York City?
Katy: Yes, New York is a food-lover's town, but it also felt like my spiritual home and I spent nearly 30 years there. After working at several well-known restaurants, I was hired as an executive chef — which is like being a creative partner — at a new restaurant, Quilty’s.
Gene: What was your vision?
Katy: I wanted to author my own cuisine, based on all the global experiences I had from French and Italian to Southwestern to Japanese, and to tell a story through food. As an example: An oyster pan roast with Gewürztraminer cream with mirin-glazed grapes and crispy leeks. The mirin from the Japanese, Gewürztraminer from the Austrian, the oyster pan roast from my parents. It all made sense, but it was only a dish that I could have created because of the way that my life had unfolded up to that point.
Gene: What has changed from then to today in terms of the tastes of Americans and of our food culture?
Katy: Well, it’s just getting more diverse and more global. It’s expected that a chef is going to feel boundaryless and borderless, and food is one of the best possible ways to communicate your values, your passion, your interests.
Gene: Tell us about your consulting work with chefs and with restaurant owners.
Katy: There's a misconception that the chef is just the top cook. But a chef is a visionary leader — a philosopher. And the staff are ambassadors that liaise between the chef and the diners. I think articulating your food vision is job one. You have to be clear in your own mind why you're doing what you're doing, and then motivate the staff to communicate that to the guests
Gene: If you had the opportunity to speak to diners, what would you say to them about the experience of going to a restaurant?
Katy: I’d like them to understand this particular moment in time is economically very fraught. So if they see something that they ordinarily would not tolerate, maybe have just a touch of tolerance, as the restaurant works through the gyrations of high inflation, low staffing and things like that.
Gene: If you were to imagine the culinary world years from now, what would that vision look like?
Katy: I would love it if restaurants competed on a higher level of creativity, ambiance, customer service, and less on the nuts and bolts. For instance, what if we had a buying consortium or co-op where restaurants could leverage the purchasing power for common staples — to keep the prices lower, so that each small restaurant wasn't reinventing the wheel.