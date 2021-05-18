NORTH ADAMS — Francis Levesque was near the top of Pine Cobble, taking a break from fighting the state’s largest fire in more than two decades, when he heard a bleating sound.
The Savoy volunteer firefighter left his crewmates, just a handful of the 120 firefighters trying to contain the massive wildland fire on Monday, and followed the noise through the woods to a lone fawn.
He could tell almost immediately that the creature was in trouble.
“She was severely dehydrated,” he said. “You could tell by the skin elasticity, and her ears were folded back.”
Levesque, who runs RAM Electrical Services in Adams, has volunteered with the Savoy Fire Department for three years now. And he has spent his whole life taking care of animals, he told The Eagle, including sheep, goats and “every kind of poultry you can imagine,” which he raises with his wife.
That experience meant he knew not to assume that a baby animal on its own for a few hours would be in trouble. Most wild animals in that situation are fine, he pointed out.
But the clear signs of dehydration — including the curling ears and condition of its fur — made him suspect that the mother had been gone for several days, likely as a result of the fire or a predator.
When he picked up the dehydrated fawn to take her down the mountain, another firefighter snapped a picture. The photo went viral on local Facebook groups, where residents had anxiously watched for news of the fire’s spread.
“It was really unexpected,” Levesque said. “I thought it was just going to be a tough and tiresome day fighting the fire. But it was nice to get a little good out of it.”
Initially frightened, the fawn relaxed into his arms as they drove down the mountain, he said. When they reached the road, he went straight to a licensed wildlife rehabilitator and dropped the animal off. At first, the rehabilitator was worried about the fawn’s condition.
“She hadn’t urinated, which can be as sign that they’re too dehydrated, that their organs could be failing,” Levesque said.
But the fawn soon began to improve, the rehabilitator told Levesque in one of several updates on her condition.The facility will continue to care for the animal until she can be placed back on Pine Cobble, Levesque said, in the same spot where firefighters found her.
“She’s making a full recovery and is doing a lot better now,” he said.
Though he was happy that his story had spread across social media, Levesque warned others against repeating his rescue. In most cases, he said, baby animals found separated from their mothers are not in danger. Massachusetts law also prohibits taking wild animals out of the wood to care for them or keep as a pet.
“In general nobody should remove wildlife,” he said. “This was a very different circumstance. But most young wildlife will be away from their mothers for short periods of time and fine on their own. People can always call MassWildlife for input if they see something.”