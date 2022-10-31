West Stockbridge arts venue The Foundry seeks to renew its permit. Objections are expected

WEST STOCKBRIDGE — A performing arts venue license is up for consideration by this town's Planning Board.

That seemingly routine step could become heated, though, as a dispute between The Foundry’s creator, Amy Brentano, and the owner of a neighboring restaurant, Truc Nguyen, continues.

The board will hold a 7:15 p.m. public hearing Tuesday in Town Hall, 21 State Line Road. The hearing will be accessible by a Zoom link available on the town's website, on the Planning Board page.

In summer 2021, tensions escalated between Nguyen and Brentano when The Foundry, during shows, closed Merritt Way, the only road that leads to Nguyen’s restaurant. Nguyen also complained of excessive noise from performances held outside for COVID-19 safety.

Eventually, both business owners reached what they called a “temporary solution.” Brentano agreed to keep Merritt Way open and Nguyen, owner of Truc Orient Express, could make noise complaints “or other legal and administrative remedies, if it chooses to do so.”

The Foundry has moved most of its shows indoors, as requested by the Select Board in September 2021. The board further required The Foundry to serve alcohol only on its premises and prevent show attendees from trespassing on Nguyen’s property.

Nguyen says her grievances haven’t been resolved. In July, she filed with the Zoning Board of Appeals asking that Building Inspector Brian Duval enforce the regulations. “Nothing is being done to protect me from harm that is being done,” she said.

“My parents worked for 44 years. The tone of the neighborhood has been established by my family and the business that we have run and in our home,” said Nguyen. “It's not like I've moved near the Great Barrington airport and I'm complaining about the planes.”

Nguyen said that from February until July, she logged 14 perceived infractions, including excessive noise, trespassing and parking by her restaurant.

Brentano disagrees with the claim of trespass.

“The building inspector/zoning enforcement office stated publicly at the Zoning Board of Appeals meeting that there has been no concrete evidence presented of any violation by The Foundry of the restrictions in our Special Permit granted by the Select Board last year,” she said by text message Monday, in response to a question from The Eagle.