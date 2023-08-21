Farmers and horse owners are raising the alarm: It's the worst hay season they've ever seen

RICHMOND — Hayley Sumner has begun a new protocol when she takes deliveries from farms for the horses she cares for: She closely inspects the bales of hay.

When she feeds the rescued animals at Berkshire HorseWorks, she runs her hands through the dried grasses and clover to make sure the hay is safe, weeding out sticks and any prickers she might feel. In a year when dry hay is scarce, Sumner has learned what might happen if she’s not vigilant. Her horses will suffer.

Two already have: Spirit, a horse she calls her “soul horse,” and 007, a bay quarter horse, both required medical attention after eating substandard hay.

While the clover and grasses in Berkshire meadows are green and blooming in this summer’s frequent and intermittent rains, farmers and stable owners are wondering how they’ll tuck away enough hay to feed cattle and horses this winter.

“Hands down the worst [hay] season I’ve ever seen,” said Mike Balawender, who owns Balawender Farm in Cheshire, working 350 to 400 acres in hay, wheat and small grains. “And even if you could get some good weather, the fields are absolutely saturated. You can’t really work in the fields.”

The problem for Balawender, who supplies hay to horse farms, isn’t just the amount of rain, it’s also how often it’s rained — or been in the forecast.

“You can’t string together two or three good days to get the hay to dry to put it into small square bales,” Balawender said.

There’s an ideal time to cut hay, when timothy, orchard and brome grasses and clover have flowered but not yet released their seeds. It takes about three days to cut, wilt, rake and ted (the technical term for fluffing and aerating grasses and clover) in order to bale dry hay. The moisture content can't go beyond 16 percent to ensure that it won’t mold or mildew.

“By the time you get ready to dry, it's raining again,” Balawender said. “So you know, you're right back to zero again.”

Wet cut hay isn’t a total loss, but it won’t feed animals; it works as mulch or can be made into compost.

With a dry May and early June, some farmers were able to get their first cut done prior to the heavy rains of late June and July. Second cut has been challenging because of the wet season and many are wondering whether their fields will yield a third cut.

As summer turns to fall, farmers can still harvest hay, sometimes into early October in the Berkshires. But there are other challenges: It’s cooler and there’s less daylight and a lower angle to the sun, meaning that drying hay may take longer.

Averill Cook, who owns Wendling Farm in Williamstown, may be one of the few farmers in the Berkshires who hasn’t had trouble with hay this year. With land high on the hills and fields that are well drained, he made his first cut ahead of the rains.

“I’m in my third cutting this year,” Cook told The Eagle on Aug. 10. He breeds and raises 15 to 30 calves a year, selling them as yearlings. He calls his cattle “the lawnmowers” on 140 acres of cropland and pasture.

Cook processes two kinds of hay: dry hay and baleage. Dry hay is the same sort that horses and sheep eat. Baleage is fermented, made in an anaerobic, or oxygen-free, environment that is wrapped tightly in white plastic. The wrapped bales resemble huge marshmallows in the field.

Baleage can be stored with moisture content of up to 60 percent, halving the time it needs to dry compared to dry hay, from about three days to about a day-and-a-half.

Sean Stanton raises 100 beef and dairy cattle, along with horses and goats, pigs, chickens and vegetables on 300 acres at North Plain Farm in Housatonic. On Aug. 10 he was balancing the pros and cons of starting to make fermented baleage. Until now, Stanton has fed his cattle dry hay. Since his herd isn’t accustomed to eating fermented hay, there’s a risk of bloating and death if it is not introduced carefully.

“The dry is a lot easier,” he said. “There’s a lot fewer challenges that way.”

There’s also the cost. For the equipment needed to wrap the giant hay bales, he needs to spend at least $7,500 to $10,000. That doesn’t include the cost of one-time use plastic wrappers.

“For us, I’d rather make dry hay,” Stanton said. “But if we can get the equipment, we’ll be fine.”

Stanton knows of no relief available to farmers in his predicament.

Balawender doesn’t either.

“When it comes to hay, it is extremely difficult to get any kind of crop insurance,” Balawender said, adding that orchard owners and vegetable growers can get it, calling the situation “pretty disheartening.”

He’s not interested in low-interest loans.

Added expenses

Compounding the stress, there’s also been a volatile market for both fertilizer and fuel.

Fertilizer cost between $300 and $350 per ton a few years ago, Balawender said. Last year, the cost skyrocketed to $1,150 to $1,200 per ton. This year, fertilizer is running $650 per ton, offering some relief, but still nearly twice its historical price.

Fuel has gone up by $2 per gallon over the last three years.

And supply chain problems that were seen during the COVID-19 pandemic are still taking a toll. Balawender said he’s been waiting for five months for a tractor repair because the part has been unavailable.

Becky Daddona, head instructor and co-director of Blue Riders Stables in South Egremont, said the nonprofit therapeutic and adaptive riding stable’s 13 horses and two donkeys eat an average of a bale to a bale-and-a-half a day in the winter.

The price of hay has already increased overall by $2 per bale over the past four years, costing an additional $6,000 to buy the 3,000 bales the animals eat each winter.

“We have a couple of local hay suppliers that have been working with us for 20, almost 30, years, so they tend to be a little bit nicer than a lot of suppliers,” she said. “We started at $5 a bale, and at this point, we haven't actually heard what we're paying this year, but last year was $6.75, so we’re assuming it’s over $7 a bale this year.”

Blue Rider Stables is still 1,000 bales short of the 3,000 it needs this winter. Prior to this season, Daddona said the stables were already feeling pinched by the rising price of hay. The stables used to have 18 horses, but three died from old age and haven’t been replaced in a cost-cutting measure. That has had an impact on the number of children and adults it can teach, from 120 students to 95.

Like Sumner, Daddona is concerned about the quality of this season’s hay and its implications for her horses.

“When it’s on the field that long, the grass loses nutrients,” she said. “When it’s been rained on so much, the quality of the grass itself is lost. It’s easier to get moldy bales. There’s more weeds in the bales.”

Sumner said local hay used to be both plentiful and high quality. She was able to get it for $4.50 a bale in the first several years of operation of the nonprofit, which provides equine-assisted therapy and life skills building for children and adults including emergency responders and prisoners.

Then COVID-19 hit, and hay prices tripled.

“It was virtually impossible, and we had to have hay shipped,” she said.

Nonprofit Berkshire HorseWorks solicited and received grants to pay for transportation. “The farmers all were sharing with us that not only was it the weather, but the fuel prices, the ability to travel, the seeds, all of that across the board.”

Some hay farmers, she said, went out of business. Since then, prices went up, generally to $7 a bale, but there was again a local supply.

“The bales were much, much lighter, more expensive and not necessarily the combination of the different grasses that you would normally like,” she said. “It becomes a real health issue to the horses.”

Her horse Spirit was sick first this spring, developing a potentially life-threatening colic that required a house call from a veterinarian after the horse ingested hay that Sumner said came from her trusted local source, but whose quality included clumps of sticks.

In late April or early May, 007’s trouble came as a result of prickers in hay, which caught in his nasal cavity and throat. An overnight stay at a veterinary hospital was necessary. Veterinarian bills for the two animals came to $5,800.

Despite the short supply, she's rejected two hay deliveries this season based on quality.

Short supply

Brian and David Young, father and son, who operate 130-acre Hemlock Farm in Williamstown, raise beef cattle. David Young makes the eighth generation in the family to farm the land on Hancock Road.

“Absolutely dreadful,” Brian Young, 72, said of the hay season. In spring, “the grass was so dry, it didn’t grow very much. Then all of a sudden it started raining.”

As of Aug. 9, father and son had been able to cut four of their seven fields just once this season.

“The second cut, God knows when you get that, if you get that,” said Brian Young.

If they can't get enough hay in, “selling some of them is the plan,” David Young said of the cattle. “It’s a hardship to keep them, because it’s spending money to feed them."

Dicken Crane owns Holiday Brook Farm in Dalton, raising beef cattle, pigs and growing vegetables. He has 110 acres of hayfields, where he typically gets at least two cuttings, and he cuts hay from another 30 to 40 acres on neighbors’ land. On Aug. 10, he was weighing whether to mow a particular field for a second cut.

“You hate to wait,” he said. “Because there’s not enough time to begin with. There’s not enough days to get everything in.”

Crane has some dry hay stored and some baleage.

“Partly because I think dry hay is going to be so short in supply and therefore so valuable, we want to make it,” said Crane, who also sells square bales for horses, mulch and compost. “I’ve heard people talk about that there are even people getting 8 bucks a bale now. We’re getting $7.”

Crane said one Franklin County farmer told him his hay barn is empty.

“He’s sold every single bale that he’s made because his customers are all worried about how hard it’s going to be to get,” Crane said.

“We've got orders right now for 35,000 bales of hay and, I can’t, I don't know what we're going to do,” Balawender said. “We'll have to import it from somewhere else.”

Daddona will be looking for a supplier for hay, as well.

“But so is everybody else,” she said. “It’s just a problem that compounds itself.”