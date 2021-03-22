PITTSFIELD — For weeks, Dilip Kapur went to a house on Weston Street every day and placed his home cooking on the doorstep of his close friend.

While continuing to work long hours at his own businesses, Kapur found time to support the family of Anup Singh, who was hospitalized with complications from COVID-19.

That was when the virus still was a mystery, when the sick died alone, when doctors were experimenting with how to treat the illness, and when public health officials were scrambling to contain a quickening pandemic.

Singh, 71, died March 21, 2020, the first Berkshire County resident to succumb to the disease. He died at Berkshire Medical Center, where, at the time, strict COVID-19 protocols prohibited visitors.

Singh's wife, daughter and grandson also were sick with the virus. They since have recovered.

"No one in this family was in any condition or physical strength to be up and cooking," said Samta Ghai, one of Singh's four children. "It took a lot of courage for him to even come to the house and drop the food. It was endless support."

Kapur, 52, of Pittsfield, owns a dry cleaning franchise, a restaurant in Albany, N.Y., and typically travels to India several times a year to see his wife, children and parents.

"Everything happened so quick we didn't even have time to react," Kapur said.

For the Hindu family, not being able to be close to Singh after he died was another heartbreak, and all the mourning and rituals were done virtually.

Kapur steadily helped the sick and grieving family with practical matters as he continued to run Lapels Dry Cleaning in Pittsfield and Maharaja Indian Restaurant in Albany. He sorted out legal issues, made sure they were fed and arranged prayer services, including those for the one-year anniversary of Singh's death, which was Sunday.

"He made sure this family got out of this whole tragedy," Ghai said. "Even today, he randomly drops by at night."

'It's been rough for him, too'

In a phone interview, Kapur downplayed his actions.

"That was the least I could do," Kapur said. "And they have been through so much. We couldn't even go to his funeral, see him in the hospital. There was nothing we could do for him, nothing at all."

In 1999, the men became instant family after moving from India and getting jobs at Stetson's Dry Cleaners, where Singh was Kapur's supervisor. They remained close through the years.

Singh, an electrical engineer who later worked for Pittsfield Plastics Engineering, had moved from India with his family the previous year. Kapur's wife and children soon had to move back to the country to take care of his parents, who were in poor health.

"From day one he was a very honest person," Kapur said. "We were in touch always."

Singh's decline over a period of 11 days in March sparked a helplessness in Kapur. He focused on his friend's family at a time when he was cut off from his own.

"It's been rough for him, too," Ghai said. "Because of the pandemic, he's not able to see his family. He used to fold laundry making minimum wage, and now he's so successful to be able to really be there for people.

"You can really help lift a family, and this man did that in every way."

Kapur said that it is Singh who lifted him.

"I lost a very good friend who was very knowledgeable and honest, and sometimes you really need good friends to advise you," he said. "And I lost that."