Mapping Project condemned as antisemitic 'Jewish hit list' makes connections to the Berkshires

Lines on a map widely condemned as a “Jewish hit list” begin in Boston and stretch across the state — some all the way to the Berkshires.

Creators of “The Mapping Project,” all anonymous, claim to have identified institutions and agencies they believe help harness support for Israel in its conflict with Palestinians. They want to “dismantle” this network, saying it is complicit in blocking Palestinian liberation.

The project’s critics say naming individuals, organizations and schools puts people at risk at a time of rising antisemitism from both the far-right and far-left, and that it harkens to Nazi-era tactics.

Only a handful of the map’s 497 connections and 1,376 links are in the Berkshires, and tie mostly to law enforcement. They include, in part, the Adams Police Department, the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office, and Lenco Armored Vehicles, a Pittsfield-based company that supplies police and the military.

The map’s creators have also linked to the Pittsfield Police Department, noting that Chief Michael Wynn went to Israel in 2013, in part, for counterterrorism training.

The website, which went online in early June, says the Adams PD is on the list in part because it collaborated with Amazon’s Ring surveillance doorbell system.

The doorbells are coming under increasing criticism over privacy concerns and worries that video footage can be used nefariously.

The Adams department is the only police agency in the Berkshires to partner with Ring, according to the company’s data. That data shows 34 police departments in the state have partnered with the company. Adams Police Chief K. Scott Kelley did not respond to a message seeking comment.

The FBI is also targeted on the map. Among other things, the agency is tied to Lenco, which apparently is its sole supplier of armored vehicles.

The agency is monitoring the mapping website for related threats, violence and domestic terrorism. The special agent in charge said in June that the FBI had not yet seen any threats related to the emergence of the map, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Senators comment

When it was released, the map shook Boston’s Jewish community and drew condemnation from a slew of leaders, including U.S. Rep. Aryanna Pressley, and U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey — both of whom are targeted on the map.

The two senators issued a joint statement in June.

“At this moment of rising antisemitism, racist attacks, and political violence, this ‘mapping’ of the Jewish community is dangerous and irresponsible,” Warren and Markey said. “We strongly condemn antisemitism and will continue working for the safety of all vulnerable people at home and abroad.”

Congressman Richard Neal also denounced the project.

"I strongly condemn this targeted attack and urge the FBI and others to continue to work to find those responsible," he said in a statement.

A letter from 37 members of Congress to Attorney General Merrick Garland, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and FBI Director Christopher Wray called the map “dangerous incitement” and said it could be used as a “roadmap for violent attacks by supporters of the [Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions] Movement.”

They asked for enhanced security for the targets, pointing to the 34-percent rise in antisemitic incidents charted by the Anti-Defamation League in 2021 — the highest level since the ADL began tracking these in 1979.

Even the Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Movement would not endorse the map, in a rebuff of the Boston arm of the movement, which initially released the map.

The map’s creators did not respond to a request for comment sent by The Eagle to an anonymous Protonmail account on the website.

The project’s authors say they are “a multi-generational collective of activists and organizers … who wanted to develop a deeper understanding of local institutional support for the colonization of Palestine and harms that we see as linked, such as policing, US imperialism, and displacement/ethnic cleansing.”

The organizers also say they see the Palestinian liberation struggle connected to other oppression and white supremacy, since “oppressors share tactics and institutions.”

“Our goal in pursuing this collective mapping was to reveal the local entities and networks that enact devastation, so we can dismantle them,” the organizers say. “Every entity has an address, every network can be disrupted.”

Critics say the language used by the map’s creators is a reminder of a dark history of marking Jews.

“We have shown physical addresses, named officers and leaders, and mapped connections,” the project website says. “These entities exist in the physical world and can be disrupted in the physical world. We hope people will use our map to help figure out how to push back effectively.”

“The map serves as a Jewish hit list,” Robert Trestan, the head of New England’s ADL chapter, told The Boston Globe.

Trestan and his work address are mapped, as is the ADL and The Globe.

Peggy Shukur, ADL New England’s deputy regional director, said the map is “a thinly veiled threat” meant to shun and isolate the Jewish community by intimidated those wanting to work within this community.

“There’s no other community targeted in the same way,” Shukur said. “It uses some of the oldest antisemitic tropes around, scapegoating the Jewish community and blaming it for a range of social ills.”

Shukur said the map is being shared “over and over again” on social media by BDS supporters as well as openly antisemitic groups. She pointed out that there are other ways to make one’s case against support for Israeli policies without resorting to religious discrimination or antisemitism.

Social media platforms appear not to screen or remove much of the antisemitism that flies across their sites. A Center for Countering Digital Hate report found that platforms like Facebook and Twitter took “no action on 84% of posts containing antisemitic conspiracies, extremism and abuse reported to them using their own tools for reporting malignant content, despite promises to crack down on anti-Jewish hatred.”

There have been a number of antisemitic incidents in the Berkshires over the last few years. The most recent, now being investigated by ADL, happened in the parking lot of the Olivia’s Overlook trail in Lenox this year, according to Shukur.