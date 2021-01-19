GREAT BARRINGTON — As Rufus Jones Jr. worked the trading desk at a Wall Street firm, his own music inundated him.
“I would send myself texts and emails and voice messages to capture all the melodies in my head, because I couldn’t keep up,” said the part-time Great Barrington resident.
Then came the pandemic that confined him to his Jersey City, N.J., apartment. Soon, there would be other horrors in the 2020 news cycle, including the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody in May.
For Jones, the news sparked more songs, and the music flying through him needed more of his time. In November, he quit that day job after amassing his own recording equipment, and learning do-it-yourself-style production and distribution.
Then, last month, his album landed on music sites including Apple Music and Spotify. While the Memphis, Tenn.-born Jones has been writing music for decades, this will be his first digital release, with 20 songs. It's a mix of the sweet and personal, and a year's worth of hard news.
In “Articles Blues" there is "Black Birders," inspired by a Black bird watcher who was threatened by a white woman in Central Park. “Transcription 846 Blues" recounts Floyd’s last words in a blues framework, which Jones made to fit into 8 minutes and 46 seconds — the time police officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on Floyd’s neck just before his death.
“I’m sitting on the trading desk, on July 8th, reading the full body camera transcript [of Floyd]. He says a little bit more than ‘Mama’ and ‘I can’t breathe.’ I realized the eight-bar blues format is the perfect foundation to express what George Floyd was saying.”
The desire to transmute grief into art isn’t the only reason Jones quit his trading job. He wanted to devote more time to his other passion: the James Weldon Johnson Foundation. He is president of the nonprofit, whose mission is to advance the legacy of the early civil rights leader, a Renaissance man who was also a lawyer, poet and songwriter.
As part of the legacy, Jones and his family own and are restoring Weldon Johnson’s summer home and writing cabin in Great Barrington. And he’ll be giving a virtual talk about Weldon Johnson and the homestead next month, through the Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire, of which he is a board member.
Bending the strings
In the Berkshires, Jones is known for his gigs at Number Ten in Great Barrington. He also was a regular at the Light Horse Tavern in Jersey City. Now, he performs live on social media.
It all began when he was a child in Memphis. He played classical violin, but later switched to guitar because he thought it would be “easier to pick up girls.”
His family’s grocery, purchased during the renewal following riots after the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination in 1968, sat across the street from the Stax Records studio, famous for catapulting stars like Otis Redding.
When Jones went to boarding school at Phillips Academy in Andover, he said he went musically astray from his roots. “I came home for Christmas and played what might have been a cross between James Taylor and the Dead, and my aunt said, ‘Boy, you’ve gone up there and lost your soul, you’ve forgotten your blues.’”
He said he spent over two decades on a “personal journey” to find them, and he’s had them back for some time now.
Meanwhile, there was a lot of living going on.
Jones went to Harvard University, where he met his wife, Jill Rosenberg-Jones. He worked at Auto Zone in Memphis, but after a racist workplace incident, went to work for his father, an accomplished musician and former Tennessee state legislator who died last year. After being stabbed in a robbery at the grocery, Jones left for New York City, working at The Dalton School and playing music at night.
“I was teaching ancient history to fund my starving artist life,” he said.
His first song, “Voices Have No Color,” was about another instance of police brutality: the Rodney King beating in 1991. Jones couldn’t afford studio time, so recorded everything on cassette tapes.
Now, he’s got technology to help him. He learned on YouTube how to record and mix music. And despite the heartaches of 2020, Jones’ life was erupting in blessings and epiphanies.
His wife and son Jacob supported his turn to his long-held passions. "I realized I could do anything for my family,” he said. “I can stay up all night with music. I can do work on the foundation. I achieved my goal to be a Wall Street trader. Now part of my purpose is to communicate love, the solution, through music."