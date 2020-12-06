Those much-heralded coastal storms will fool ‘ya nearly every time. So it was with Saturday’s nor’easter. Despite wildly conflicting computer models even the day before, the National Weather Service posted a winter storm watch, followed by a winter weather advisory calling for 2 to 5 inches of snow for Berkshire County and southern Vermont.
Several hill towns, such as our very own Florida as well as Savoy and Hinsdale, reported 1 to 3 inches. The rest of us saw a mix of snow and rain, but no accumulation, as temperatures remained in the mid-30s and the ground was warm from previous unseasonably mild days.
As is our policy, The Eagle duly reported the government forecasters’ predictions, but a healthy dose of skepticism is always warranted for those tricky nor’easters.
This one pivoted eastward, moved quickly but did dump nearly a foot of snow on Worcester and its vicinity, up into parts of New Hampshire and western Maine. Elsewhere in Massachusetts, there was heavy rain and strong winds, with a few thousand customers still without power on Sunday morning.
Even though we’ve had a scarcity of snow here so far this season, downhill racers can rejoice, since a run of nighttime temperatures well down in the 20s will help our ski areas amp up their heavy snowmaking artillery to lay down an ample base and open more trails ahead of the upcoming holiday season.
The next few days looks uneventful — some sunshine, some clouds, temperatures near the normal range of mid-30s for daytime highs and low 20s overnight for the second week of December in the Berkshires.
There’s only a marginal chance of snow showers on Wednesday. Another in the series of mild spells returns from Thursday onward, with rain predicted for Saturday.
Floridians can anticipate strong to severe storms on Monday, while abnormally mild temperatures typical of October prevail from the upper Midwest to the Pacific Coast until Friday. Red flag wildfire warnings continue in southern California.
For New England, the extended forecast for mid-month indicates normal temperatures and above-normal rain or snow beginning around Dec. 13.
The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center’s latest long-range outlook for Dec. 19-Jan. 1 offers a strong signal of continued mild temperatures for early winter not only in the Northeast but nearly all of the continental U.S. Precipitation chances are in the normal or “too close to call” range for New England and New York state.