Deep winter was late in arriving this season, but it’s settling in for a long visit whether we like it or not.
A stormy week is ahead, with two separate shots of snow and ice afflicting western New England and much of the nation.
Here in the Berkshires, there’s a winter storm watch for the northern half of the county into southern Vermont from 1 p.m. Monday until 4 p.m. Tuesday. The National Weather Service predicts snow and sleet totaling from 3 to 7 inches, along with a glaze of ice.
The winter storm watch for South Berkshire, from 4 p.m. Monday until 4 p.m. Tuesday, calls for heavy mixed precipitation, with total snow accumulations up to 3 inches and ice accumulations between one-tenth and one-third of an inch possible.
“Expect the lion's share of the impacts to occur Monday night and Tuesday morning,” NWS meteorologist Dan Thompson stated. The heaviest wintry mix is likely before dawn on Tuesday, making for a tough drive to work. By midday, the storm should be over in our region.
The next challenge, from Thursday into Friday, is also setting up as a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain. After sunrise on Friday, there may be a changeover to plain rain as temperatures break above freezing, possibly approaching 40 before colder air returns at night.
Following the full week we’ve had of below-normal temperatures, a thaw would be welcome, but the extended outlook indicates no significant mild trend until the last week of the month.
As for snow totals, we’ve already had 15 inches for the first half of the month, nearly double the historical average. AccuWeather predicts the week’s two storms combined will yield up to 8 inches from Pittsfield to the Connecticut line, and close to 14 inches further north.
Nationally, the government’s Weather Prediction Center helpfully points out that “over 150 million Americans are currently under Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, Winter Storm Watches, or Winter Weather Advisories as impactful winter weather takes shape from coast-to-coast.”
In addition to the major storm heading from the South Central region to the Northeast, frigid Arctic air and dangerously cold wind chills persist in the heartland this week. The footprint from this storm is so large that parts of southern Texas were under Winter Storm Watches on Sunday for the first time in a decade.
The swath of accumulating ice on Monday extends from Texas to the northern mid-Atlantic, while heavy snow will blanket much of the lower Mississippi, the Ohio Valley and into the Northeast.
Even the Pacific Northwest coast was a snowscape on Sunday, following a 9-inch total that was the heaviest for Seattle since 1969.
Until midweek, the polar vortex from the Arctic will spin over many areas east of the Rockies and west of the Appalachians, causing dangerous and record-breaking cold, with the greatest impact across the Northern Plains and upper Midwest. Temperatures 25 to 40 degrees below normal are predicted on a line from Denver and Kansas City south to Houston and San Antonio.
Temperature records for the month of February, and even some all-time low readings, could be set in the coming days. Minot, N.D., Rapid City, S.D. and International Falls, Minn., had been below zero for 168 hours (a full week) as of midday Sunday.
The nation’s coldest spot was Dunkirk, Minn., at minus 40. Canada’s lowest reading since 2017, minus 61, was recorded in Wekweeti, Northwest Territories, nearly 2,000 miles northwest of Toronto.
For most of the U.S., there’s only minimal relief in sight for the next 5 days. By next weekend, some moderation is expected.
The Pacific Northwest and northern California should see more rain by the upcoming weekend.
Florida will be the nation’s only warm spot this week, with severe thunderstorms possible through Tuesday. Cooler air spreads across the state next weekend.