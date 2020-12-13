Call it autumn’s last stand, or a sneak preview of spring still nearly four months away, but once again, the Berkshires enjoyed a four-day stretch of abnormally mild weather — complete with overnight and early morning fog and, on Sunday, a surprisingly sunny morning until afternoon clouds gathered.
Some die-hard kayakers enjoyed what’s likely to be their last downriver “cruise” until next April before a cold front crashed through late in the day, setting the stage for the region’s first deep dive into prolonged winter.
Snowfall so far — less than 3 inches at Pittsfield Municipal Airport — is only one-third of average for the first weeks of the winter weather season. Astronomical winter begins at 5:02 a.m. Dec. 21 (set your alarms), meaning, daylight will slowly lengthen as sunsets gain a half-minute, to 4:30, by month’s end while dawn breaks around 7:20 for the next three weeks.
The week ahead brings the usual forecast challenges for a double dose of coastal storms.
The first might be hardly noticeable Monday in most of the Berkshires, though an inch or two of snow is possible in South County, according to the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y. What everyone will notice is an especially big chill, accompanied by strong northwest winds, with highs Tuesday struggling to reach the upper 20s, while pre-dawn lows Wednesday might fall to 10.
For late Wednesday into Thursday, a coastal storm taking shape off the Carolina coast will strengthen and pass near Cape Cod. Exactly where it tracks will be crucial, though the government forecasters believe a moderate to heavy accumulation is likely, meaning 6 inches, plus or minus. Time to mount up the snowplows, gas up the snowblowers and make sure the shovels are handy, just in case.
With cold air firmly entrenched, whatever precipitation we get will be all snow, for sure. Emphasize “whatever,” since the local forecasters are extra cautious about this storm. But, as AccuWeather points out, parts of the heavily populated Interstate 95 corridor from Washington to Boston could see heavy snow Wednesday into Thursday, clogging roads and causing difficult travel.
Here in western New England, some residents working from home won’t need to call in “snowbound,” and we know of only one school district for sure (Lenox) that is in all-remote mode for students but might declare a snow day to keep some of its teachers and other staff from a treacherous trek to the school buildings Thursday morning. Whether other districts follow suit remains uncertain.
Friday and Saturday will be drier but downright chilly, extending into next week.
Meanwhile, a winter storm will hit the Pacific Northwest at the beginning of the week, then move into the Rockies and Southern Plains. Although snowfall amounts might be light, the landscape will look more festive, in keeping with the season.
Elsewhere, after a cold rain Tuesday in the Deep South and a possible ice storm in the Appalachians and mid-Atlantic states, it should be mostly dry in most of the nation until next weekend, when the South should see a good shot of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.
The extended forecast calls for a return to above-normal temperatures in the Berkshires, but not until after Christmas.