The Polar Express has slammed into the Midwest and the Plains with a blast of fierce winds and downright frigid Arctic air, but the Northeast has been spared a direct hit.
Not that we’re having the February thaw predicted by most forecasters several weeks ago. Instead, a typical cold spell is gripping the Berkshires, with frequent, but mostly light snowfalls that generally have fallen short of National Weather Service and AccuWeather predictions.
With the edge of the polar vortex parked just south of Hudson Bay in northern Canada, think of it as an atmospheric iceberg, with chunks breaking off and currently migrating due south. That’s why Chicago was unbearably cold and windy on Sunday (minus 1 at midday, and dropping) while western New England enjoyed (it’s all relative) mid-20s and just a brief, gentle snowfall.
Off-and-on snow is in the forecast hereabouts for the rest of the week — maybe an inch or two Monday night into Tuesday, then a burst of welcome sunshine on Wednesday with highs near 30. A moderate snowfall is possible Thursday night into Friday, maybe enough to shovel by the time it ends after dark on Friday.
Next weekend appears dry and seasonable but weather patterns remain volatile, and candid forecasters acknowledge that extended outlooks should be taken with a few flakes of snow.
Nationally, the government’s Weather Prediction Center calls for “a prolonged period of brutal, life-threatening wind chills” for most of the week in the northern tier of states from Ohio to the Dakotas and Minnesota, westward to Montana and southward as far as Oklahoma. High temperatures will be 20 to 30 degrees below normal through Tuesday.
Central and southern Florida should cool down on Monday after potentially severe thunderstorms move offshore. More rainfall is expected in much of the state by midweek.
Rain is predicted for central and northern California, but not enough to relieve a developing drought. Rainfall totals have been only half of normal for the past 19 months, according to meteorologist Jan Null of Golden Gate Weather Services in the San Francisco.
“Last year we began digging a big hole. And this year we continued digging. We would need something monumental and probably catastrophic to get out of it,” she told the San Jose Mercury-News. The shortfall is among the worst since the 1849 Gold Rush, Null added, increasing the risk of water use restrictions and wildfire outbreaks this summer.
Later this week, much of the region west of the Rockies will see temperatures drop as a bit of Arctic air filters in from the Northern Plains. Looking for warmth? Other than Florida, only the Southwest will see temperatures slightly above normal.
AccuWeather has issued a long-range outlook, pointing out that New England residents can expect “more or less a continuation of winter through March,” with a potential for big wintry storms. The active pattern may carry over into April with the final chances of snow.