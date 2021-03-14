“Beware the Ides of March,” a soothsayer warned Julius Caesar in Shakespeare’s 1599 tragedy.
But on this March 15 the Berkshires need not be wary of the weather for the week ahead — unlike the Rockies where a blizzard has been pummeling Denver and much of the Rocky Mountain West with two feet of snow.
The early-morning, single-digit low expected for Monday should remind anyone lulled into a trance by last Thursday’s high of 66 (two degrees shy of the 1977 record) that springtime hereabouts remains a wish rather than a reality.
But with the snowpack virtually vanished except under the thickest forested canopies and on the higher elevations, the woods are tinder-dry. That’s why the National Weather Service posted red flag warnings on Saturday and Sunday for potential brushfire danger because of low humidity and blustery breezes.
Precipitation has been well below normal for the past two weeks, so the National Drought Monitor has placed the northern half of Berkshire County into the abnormally dry category. We’ve had only 15 percent of average snow or rain so far this month, and since Jan. 1, precipitation has been only half the normal amount of 7 inches. Snowfall has been especially sparse.
The prospects for rain or snow this week are dim. Monday will be dry, cold and breezy. “It will feel more like mid-January than mid-March,” said Joe Villani at the government forecast office in Albany, N.Y.
The Arctic air beats a hasty retreat on Tuesday, with highs around 40, par for the course. By mid-week, a daytime high near 50 is likely, especially on Thursday, despite clouds in advance of a storm system from the Ohio Valley.
But the computer models (as always, subject to change) indicate that the system will track far enough to the south across the mid-Atlantic states to keep any significantly beneficial rain out of western New England. Next weekend appears dry and milder, according to the extended forecast.
Farther from home, that blizzard moves east of Colorado on Monday, shifting toward the Southeast with severe thunderstorms and heavy rain likely. As the storm weakens by early Tuesday, freezing rain and sleet are expected in parts of the Midwest south of Chicago and Minneapolis and in the Ohio Valley.
Critical fire danger persists in the Southwest, especially sections of New Mexico and western Texas. Northern and central California will see much-needed rain on Monday.
By midweek, heavy showers are possible in the Southeast, while several Pacific systems bring daily shots of rain to northern California, Oregon and Washington into next weekend. That should help ease the moderate to severe drought plaguing about 30 percent of California, primarily the interior central and northern portions of the state.
Many Floridians could see record highs into the 80s by Wednesday, before a cool-down into the 60s next weekend.
Astronomical spring, also known as the vernal equinox, arrives at precisely 5:37 a.m. on Saturday. I’ll be outside for happy dancing in the dark.