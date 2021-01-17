January has disappointed winter weather aficionados, especially Nordic skiers finding snow cover inadequate for cross-country recreation. The week ahead may trend closer to normal for temperatures, but any snowfalls will be of the light, nuisance variety, similar to the 2.5 inches we had on Saturday.
“The atmospheric pattern is setting up in a manner that will deliver multiple rounds of relatively weak storm systems diving southward from central Canada over the next week or so,” according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham. “These storm systems will not feature ample amounts of moisture within them, so overall snowfall accumulations within each passing disturbance should remain relatively light.”
So far this month, temperatures have averaged close to 8 degrees above normal, based on National Weather Service readings and records at Pittsfield Municipal Airport. If that holds for the next two weeks, January will rank near the top of the charts for abnormally mild conditions.
Over the next few days, other than occasional snow showers, the weather pattern remains uneventful, with limited sunshine, plenty of cloudiness.
Nationally, strong, potentially damaging winds are buffeting northern into central California through Tuesday, causing downed trees and power lines and difficult driving conditions. By late Monday, damaging winds are forecast across portions of southern California, along with some beneficial rainfall.
A torrential rainstorm is expected from eastern Texas into the South late Wednesday until Friday morning, with some potential for flooding. Moderate rain is likely in southern Arizona and southwestern New Mexico as well as moderate to heavy snow in the central Rockies by the end of the week. Unusually mild temperatures are due in the Northern Plains around mid-week, followed by an abrupt big chill-down for much of the western U.S. starting next weekend.
Here in western New England, the government’s Climate Prediction Center’s two-week outlook calls for a swing toward below normal temperatures, especially near month’s end, with snowfall remaining below normal.
As for the proverbial January thaw, since we’ve had a distinct lack of seasonal cold this month, the extended forecast can be summed up as thaw-free.
Globally, multiple climate reports for 2020 came in this past week, showing it was among the top three hottest years on record, with the Arctic still warming faster than anywhere else. A first-time, 100-degree heat wave scorched the Russian Arctic last June.
“It’s like the film ‘Groundhog Day.’ Another year, same story — record global warmth,” said Pennsylvania State University climate scientist Michael Mann.
NASA’s top climate scientist Gavin Schmidt pointed out the obvious evidence: “We saw the heat waves. We saw the fires. We saw the melting Arctic. We’re expecting it to get hotter and that’s exactly what happened.”
First or second rankings really don’t matter, he added, “but the key thing to take away is that the long-term trends in temperature are very very clearly up and up and up.”
All the national and international monitoring agencies agree the six warmest years on record have been the years since 2015. The top 10 have all occurred since 2005, and scientists say that climate change is driven by the burning of coal, oil and natural gas.
The U.S., recording its fifth warmest year, smashed the record for the number of weather disasters that cost at least $1 billion, with 22 of them in 2020, including hurricanes, wildfires, tornadoes and a Midwest derecho. The old record of 16 was set in 2011 and 2017. This was the sixth consecutive year with 10 or more billion-dollar climate disasters.
NASA expects 2021 to be among the top five hottest years. NASA and NOAA records go back to 1880, while the United Kingdom Met Office has readings back to 1850.