Mark Twain, nom de plume of Samuel Clemens, certainly was exaggerating in his widely cited quip about rapid, dramatic weather changes in New England.
But the kaleidoscopic swing from record warmth — 72 on Thursday and 73 on Friday at the Pittsfield airport — to a wintry chill and even a chance of snow later this week supports his notion, broadly speaking.
March is going out the way it came in, like the king of beasts. No sheepish end to the month around here, as another strong-wind event continues until 6 p.m. Monday.
The National Weather Service’s high wind warning calls for westerlies from 20 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph, with the strongest winds predicted between 4 a.m. and noon on Monday. Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines, with potential blackouts, and difficult travel, especially for high-profile vehicles.
It’s the fourth fierce windstorm in a month that has seen only one-third of normal snow and rainfall totals as of Sunday midday when rain arrived.
For the week ahead, expected rainfall totaling about an inch would only put a ding into our shortfall — a mild drought according to state agencies and abnormal dryness, a pre-drought, as mapped by the U.S. Drought Monitor.
The start of the week will serve up a reminder that even though we see sneak previews of late spring temperatures every few years during the final week of March, there’s a snapback to reality as April begins, making fools of anyone expecting green lawns, budding leaves and open golf courses so early in the season.
Seriously, the lack of moisture is alarming, and barring a midweek surprise, this may be the first March in 82 years of government records at Pittsfield Municipal Airport that we’ve had zero measurable snowfall for the full month. None, nada.
By Tuesday, daytime highs should rebound to above average, though far from record-setting, but starting early Thursday into Easter weekend, much cooler than normal air settles into the region.
Our friends at the government forecast office in Albany are candid as they eye conflicting computer models on whether an advancing cold front and storm system will give us a shot of rain or some snow on Thursday before the thermometer plunges toward a low around 15 before dawn on Friday.
“After collaborating with neighboring weather forecast offices and the [U.S.] Weather Prediction Center, we found other forecasters are also becoming concerned that we will have an accumulating snow event for April 1,” National Weather Service meteorologist Christina Speciale stated on Sunday.
Thursday is the circled calendar day for pranksters, but we won’t be getting a reprise of the 1997 April Fool’s Day blizzard that hit Boston harder than the Berkshires. Note that we did see snowflakes here, four years in a row (2017-2020), on March 31 and April 1.
Snow or not, highs barely reaching freezing on Thursday, with gusty winds, mean overcoats are essential and thoughts of spring are premature. An early look at next weekend shows more chill and a tranquil Saturday, followed by who knows what for Easter Sunday.
Nationally, an early-week windstorm is likely to impact a wide area from the Pacific Northwest to the High Plains, with a critical risk of fires from Montana into the Dakotas, eastern Colorado and points south into New Mexico.
By midweek, widespread showers and thunderstorms are likely from the central Gulf Coast to the Northeast, with temperatures comparable to late February for much of the East, even into South Carolina and northern Georgia by Friday, while warmer weather returns to much of the central and western U.S. in time for the weekend.
California and the Pacific Northwest will see showers with temperatures averaging 4 to 8 degrees above normal. Florida should be mostly dry, with highs in the 80s, falling into the low 70s late in the week.
The two-week longer-range outlook for Western New England swings to above normal temperatures late next week. Rainfall throughout the period continues below average, according to the government’s Climate Prediction Center.