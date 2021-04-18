Spring is living up to its reputation here in New England — fits and starts, with brief revisits of winter acting like the last guest at a house party who doesn’t wish to depart, and alternating glorious sun-filled days with full-throated evening peepers heralding summer, still two months away.
The long run of unusually mild days we enjoyed for the first half of the month came to an abrupt halt with Friday’s predawn snowfall, ranging from a coating on the grass in Great Barrington to 2 or 3 inches in Central Berkshire County, and a “jackpot” of 7 inches in the northern hill town of Savoy.
It melted quickly, of course, and the moisture relieving parched ground soil helped accelerate the blooming of the landscape, with vagabond daffodils dotting the countryside and cherry trees blossoming amid green fields kissed by the sun.
The threat of a modest drought has eased following nearly two inches of rain and melted snow last week. Precipitation totals for the month so far are approaching normal, and the shortfall for the year to date is reduced to 35 percent below average, based on National Weather Service records at Pittsfield Municipal Airport.
That’s still concerning, but faster-flowing rivers and streams reflect a meaningful improvement from the nearly 50 percent deficit before the welcome, soaking rain on Thursday.
Looking ahead, after possible showers on Monday, Tuesday is the pick hit of the week, with full sunshine, mild breezes and highs into the 60s. Wednesday should be nearly as pleasant until the leading edge of colder air pushes through in the late afternoon.
Overnight into Thursday, with temperatures dropping sharply toward freezing, it would be wise to consider covering sensitive plants and vegetation. The final two days of the work week should be on the raw side until a more seasonable Saturday, when the temperature range should start approaching the late April norm of 37 to 59.
But the extended outlook from AccuWeather and government forecasters shows a chillier than average final week of April, lingering into the early days of May. Rainfall should be normal through April 30, and above normal for the first week of May.
Visitors to northern and central Florida may encounter heavy showers and thunderstorms through Wednesday with at least two to four inches of rain and a risk of flash floods, while south Florida basks in summer-like heat. By next weekend, widespread rainfall is predicted from Texas into the lower Mississippi Valley and the Southeast.
A surge of Arctic air into the nation’s midsection from the Dakotas into Texas, as well as the Rockies, will send temperatures 10 to 20 degrees below average early this week. Record cold is likely from Texas northward into the Corn Belt (western Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, eastern Nebraska, and eastern Kansas) on Wednesday and Thursday.
Near-record warmth will cover the Pacific Northwest from Seattle to northern California. The rest of the state should be mild and windy, with an elevated risk of wildfires until mid-week.
Overall, from the Rockies to the Appalachians, forecasters describe the upcoming weather pattern as more like late winter than the middle of spring.