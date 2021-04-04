No wonder there’s widespread frustration over the past few days of wintry chill, especially in the morning, following last month’s 10-day spell of spring delight that was suddenly undone by half an inch of snowflakes on April Fools’ Day.
But the wild swings in temperatures we’ve endured, or enjoyed, are very much par for our course.
As AccuWeather’s senior meteorologist Alex Sosnowski points out, “New England can sometimes be one of the last places in the Lower 48 states to warm up in the spring. This is due in part to an influence of cold Atlantic waters that border the region, as well as intrusions from cold air lingering over eastern Canada.”
Even though we’re on the far western end of New England, more than 100 miles from the Atlantic, ocean winds are frequent, major influences on our weather, for better or worse.
A reminder that our current average temperature ranges from 30 to 50, as we gain a degree every two or three days. The March just past was an outlier, with no measurable snow for the first time in 82 years of National Weather Service records at Pittsfield Municipal Airport and temperatures significantly above normal overall.
We ended the month with 2.5 inches of rain, most of it in the final week, but still below the norm of 3.4 inches. The dry spell continues, and the week ahead promises pleasant, tranquil days but no April showers until a 30 percent chance by next weekend.
Monday will be one more windy day with very low humidity, likely to prompt another alert for outdoor fire hazards. The rest of the work week should be uneventful, with temperatures slightly above normal thanks to the strengthening, high-angle sun but still chilly in the pre-dawn hours.
Elsewhere, the Southwest is baking in an abnormally early hot spell, with highs near 100 in Phoenix and the rest of Arizona and New Mexico. Likewise, the Northern Plains, including the Dakotas and Nebraska, are in the 80s, widening the risk for more wildfires spreading westward into Montana, Nevada and the Four Corners region.
Some locally heavy rain may fall over parts of the Midwest around midweek, with showers and thunderstorms in the South by the weekend. Well above normal warmth will spread into the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes region later this week. Texas will remain hot. Most of California will be sunny with highs in the 70s following recent record heat in the San Francisco Bay area.
The impact of climate change is severe in the Southwest, with nearly a month more of triple-digit heat in the Phoenix area than 70 years ago, the Washington Post reports.
Last year, the region hit 100 degrees on a record-breaking 145 days. About 40 percent of the Southwest is experiencing an exceptional drought, affecting more than 50 million people.
Meanwhile, a pre-season heat dome has been pressure-cooking much of Europe, with all-time records set last month in Germany and the Netherlands at 81 and 79 degrees, respectively, while a high of 76 near London broke the U.K. March record from 1968. France, Switzerland, Belgium and Austria have also seen extreme warmth.
The late-March temperature records are the latest instance of more frequent and intense temperature extremes influenced by climate change. Much of Western Europe spent late February beneath an equally impressive heat dome with temperatures 25 degrees above normal.
Finally, a disturbing report that National Weather Service web-based systems are crumbling as most of its online systems went down Tuesday, making its forecasts and warnings inaccessible to the public and limiting the data available to its meteorologists for seven hours. The agency’s information technology infrastructure is short of necessary bandwidth, and its recent launch of a radar website functioned inadequately and enraged users.
“There are absolutely no words appropriate for Twitter that can describe how maddening it is that in the year 2021, the richest and most powerful government on Earth cannot get lifesaving weather forecasting information to its citizens because of an internal internet outage,” tweeted Jack Sillin, a meteorology student at Cornell University.
“The @NWS outages are just part and parcel of our country’s massive infrastructure problems. It’s hard to imagine meaningful climate resilience without addressing our literally crumbling bridges, broken roads, and 1995 data services,” tweeted Kathie Dello, the state climatologist for North Carolina.
Material from the Washington Post was included in this report.