Ding dong, the dreaded drought is dead. Or is it?
Thanks to last Thursday’s deluge that dropped more than two inches of beneficial rain on our region, the U.S. Drought Monitor is likely to remove Berkshire County from its “abnormally dry” classification, equivalent to what state agencies describe as a “mild drought,” when its weekly report is issued on Thursday.
Our precipitation for April came in at nearly five inches (including 4.7 inches of snow, following none in March!), compared to the long-term average of just under four inches. It’s the first month since last September that the total has exceeded normal, and our shortfall for the first four months of 2021 is now only 8 percent below average.
Apart from the series of light snowfalls, April was indeed a cruel month, as poet T.S. Eliot suggested in his 1922 anthology, “The Waste Land.”
It was marked by wild swings in temperature as cold spells alternated with sneak previews of May — four days of daytime highs in the low 70s at Pittsfield Municipal Airport, and 11 additional days in the 60s. But there were 12 days below normal, with overnight lows in the 20s six times during the month, and in the 30s on 19 other early mornings.
Fierce winds were all too frequent during April, as well as in March, reflecting a trend going back at least a decade. The reasons are difficult to compute, and it’s best not to default to the “climate change” explanation unless and until there’s conclusive evidence to back that up.
With the heating season winding down, the cost of keeping warm was down by about 10 percent, based on average temperatures since September, but not taking into account variations in fuel bills caused by petroleum price fluctuations.
With more welcome rain due this week, things will be somewhat gloomy, with Thursday as the only mostly sunny day in the forecast. Temperatures will be in the normal range for early May (40 overnight, to 63 by mid-afternoon) until mid-week. Chances for showers are well above 50-50 for Monday night into Tuesday, which will be mild and moist, with possible thundershowers and brief, heavy downpours.
A widespread rainfall is expected on Wednesday, followed by a one-day sunny break and then more showers possible Friday through Saturday. The seasonable warmth early in the week will be replaced by a chill-down leading into next weekend.
Nationally, flash flooding is a threat for the Ohio and mid-Mississippi valleys on Monday while a late-season heavy snowfall is likely in the northern and central Rockies, with winter storm watches issued six weeks into spring. High winds and low humidity could produce critical fire conditions across eastern Arizona and New Mexico and western Texas.
Heat is forecast to intensify in the West and Southwest, with some highs above 100 in eastern California and southern Arizona. Most of Florida should be typically sunny with highs in the mid-80s and afternoon thunderstorms likely from Wednesday to Friday.
The National Weather Service’s extended outlook here in the Northeast calls for below-normal temperatures persisting into mid-month, with rainfall normal for the first half of May, trending above normal after May 15.