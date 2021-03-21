The weather outside is delightful, but early signs indicating a repeat of last year’s drought are looking a bit frightful.
The U.S. Drought Monitor continues to describe the northern half of Berkshire County as “abnormally dry,” the precursor to a low-level drought, while the state has gone further, declaring the entire county in a “mild drought” with rainfall and snowmelt only one-quarter to one-half of average levels in recent weeks.
That’s the finding of the grandly titled Drought Management Task Force of the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs. They’re concerned about the Housatonic River watershed’s lower stream flow compared to areas to our east. Thus, the “Level 1 Mild Drought” official category.
The state puts out a nifty map for tracking drought-prone regions.
As Eagle scribe Larry Parnass put it in a story last week: “Stream beds in the Berkshires look a little, well, rocky these days. And that's about the mood in municipal water departments."
For now, the advice from the state is preliminary. Conserve water (no more half-hour showers, my teenage friends). Plug plumbing leaks. Conduct a “water audit” to figure out usage curtailments — that’s if you own or manage a large building.
The national Drought Monitor also classifies southeastern New England as abnormally dry, and it maps areas of moderate drought across parts of northern New York, Vermont and New Hampshire.
Aside from these concerns, there’s much to celebrate for the week ahead, with plenty of sun until mid-week and daytime highs running close to 20 degrees above normal. That means low- to mid-60s, even when clouds and potential pre-April showers arrive by the end of the work week.
The rainfall outlook remains iffy for Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Albany, though the chances look better if a low pressure system strengthens as it approaches the region. The forecasters even mention thunder as a possibility in some areas at the start of the weekend. Skies will clear for a pleasant Saturday and Sunday, though slightly cooler.
Nationally, it’s a more active scenario, with showers likely from North Carolina’s Outer Banks to northern Florida on Monday and Tuesday, along with some gusty winds and elevated tide levels.
Strong thunderstorms may develop across the southern Plains on Monday in the warm sector of a developing storm system.
There’s a heavy rain threat by midweek from the central Gulf Coast into the southern Appalachians. Another area of rain is expected in parts of the South next weekend. The eastern half of the nation should remain abnormally warm all week, and record highs could be challenged in Florida.
Northern California will be dry and increasingly warm, while Southern California remains rain-free with temperatures pushing into the 70s.
But that’s not good news. With nearly two-thirds of the United States abnormally dry or worse, the government’s spring forecast offers little hope for relief, especially in the West where a devastating mega-drought has taken root and worsened.
National Weather Service and agriculture officials warn of possible water use cutbacks in California and the Southwest, increased wildfires, low levels in key reservoirs such as Lake Mead and Lake Powell and damage to wheat crops.
Nearly all of the nation will see a warmer than normal spring, expanding the drought over a large slice of the nation from Louisiana to Oregon, affecting about 75 million people.
“We are predicting prolonged and widespread drought,” National Weather Service Deputy Director Mary Erickson told the Associated Press. “It’s definitely something we’re watching and very concerned about.”
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration blames a La Nina cooling of parts of the central Pacific for continuing to bring dry weather for much of the country, while in the Southwest heavy summer monsoon rains failed to materialize. Meteorologists also say the California mega-drought is associated with long-term climate change.
The aforementioned U.S. Drought Monitor shows almost two-thirds of the nation in an abnormally dry or drought condition, the highest mid-March level since 2002. Forecasters predict that will worsen, expanding in parts of Florida, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Wyoming and South Dakota, with small islands of relief in parts of the Great Lakes and New England.
Close to half of the nation is in moderate or worse drought, with nearly one-fifth in extreme or exceptional drought — all of it west of the Mississippi River.
“The nearly West-wide drought is already quite severe in its breadth and intensity, and unfortunately it doesn’t appear likely that there will be much relief this spring,” said UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain, who writes the Weather West blog.
Closer to home, for the last week of March and the first few days of April, the Climate Prediction Center foresees continued above-normal temperatures for the Northeast, but also a shift to above-average rainfall.