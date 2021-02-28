Welcome to March, a month of sharp weather contrasts, strong winds, the return of Daylight Saving Time (on the 14th) and the official arrival of spring (March 20).
Around here, at least until May, spring is more of an aspiration than a reality — a guest who pops in for a day or two, then beats a hasty retreat as winter refuses to hit the exits. There have been occasional heat spells, though not until late in the month (86 degrees on March 31, 1998).
During the Blizzard of 1888, 42 inches of snow from March 11-14 paralyzed the region. The second-snowiest March we’ve had was in 2018, with 43 inches, all of it in the first two weeks.
By contrast, in March 2016, there was virtually nothing (0.2 inches) and last year, only 3 inches were measured at Pittsfield Municipal Airport. The historical average for the month at the airport is about a foot.
For this week, no major snowstorms are forecast, though we could get brief squalls on Monday evening as the leading edge of much colder air sweeps through the county. That will send the thermometer plunging from around 40 at midday into the single digits above zero by early Tuesday.
Winds could gust as high as 45 m.p.h. Monday night, easing only slightly on Tuesday as temperatures struggle to reach 25.
The rest of the week shapes up as quiet and close to seasonable, with plenty of daytime sun and highs slightly above normal, though another wintry air mass is due by Friday.
As the next two days will demonstrate, March has a well-deserved reputation as the windiest month in the Northeast. That’s because wind is driven by sharp differences in temperature and air pressure over small distances.
This month, as winter transitions toward spring, cold air masses and warm air masses are frequently in close contact over our region, causing abrupt changes such as the cold front passing through Monday night.
The nation’s five windiest locations (based on at least 20 years of data): Mt. Washington, N.H. (of course), Blue Hill, Mass. (near Boston), Dodge City, Kan., Amarillo, Tex. and Rochester, Minn.
Mount Washington still holds the title for the strongest wind ever recorded in the U.S.: a 231 m.p.h. gust on April 12, 1934.
The five least windy spots: Medford, Ore (calmest in the nation), Bristol, Tenn., Los Angeles, Elkins, W. Va., and Quillayute, Wash.
A note for astronomy buffs: Clouds permitting, the biggest and smallest planets in the solar system will appear side-by-side an hour before daybreak in the southeastern sky this week, especially on Friday, with Jupiter (the brighter of the two on the right) and Mercury (much fainter on the left) visible. This will be a good opportunity to spot the elusive Mercury since it’s the hardest planet to see with the unaided eye.
As for the national weather scene, by mid-week, heavy rainfall over the Southeast should taper off, while Southern California can expect some rain from a weather system that eventually will dive toward the Deep South and the Gulf Coast. By Friday and into the weekend, rain and mountain snow should extend southward to the central West Coast.
A storm that will gather strength over the western Atlantic Ocean later this week is expected to remain far enough offshore to spare the Northeast from any impact, but the track of that system will have to be monitored.
The only area with above-normal temperatures throughout the week should be the Northern Plains, with a warming trend developing in the West.
For New England, the extended outlook into mid-March indicates a gradual warmup with above-normal readings developing during the second week of the month. Precipitation, mostly rainfall, should be near to slightly above normal for the next two weeks.
Daylight here in Berkshire County will top 11 and a half hours by the end of this week (6:18 a.m. to 5:50 p.m. on Saturday).
It’s tempting but inevitably disappointing to rush the season, but it’s hard to deny that a rustle of spring is in the air.