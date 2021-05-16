Not quite a heat wave, but understandably impatient Berkshirians will finally welcome spring in its full blossoming this week. And there will be a foretaste of summer, although lacking the high humidity typical of that season, still a month away.
In a major pattern shift, the jet stream that controls much of our weather will curve northward in the eastern U.S., forcing still-chilly Canadian air to retreat while milder breezes from the South and a near-maximum sun angle provide highs close to 80 (not a typo) by midweek, with a low risk of late-day thunderstorms confined to Monday.
It’s been a long time coming, with temperatures below normal, especially in the early morning, for nine straight days until Saturday’s idyllic, mostly clear skies with a high of 72.
For the week ahead, average pre-dawn lows range from 45 to 47, while normal highs are 67 to 68. We’ll do much better than that with mid-afternoons topping out in the high 70s, nearing 80, from Wednesday through Saturday.
The National Weather Service points out that a strong high-pressure system, typically a source of the region’s most favorable weather, will develop as the week begins, with increasing warmth and noticeable humidity creeping in by the start of the weekend, but nothing oppressive.
The extended outlook for the final week of the month, including the Memorial Day holiday weekend (May 28-31) is very pleasant, with temperatures continuing above normal, while rainfall approaches typical amounts for late spring.
Worth noting: The U.S. Drought Monitor has restored most of Massachusetts (except Cape Cod and Nantucket) from abnormally dry to normal, thanks to recent rains that boosted soil moisture and streamflow levels across most of the region.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, parent agency of the National Weather Service, has data for the Northeast going back to 1895. The government’s National Center for Environmental Information reports the January through April period this year was the 18th driest on record, while the past 12 months were the fifth warmest since 1895.
Nationally, the Pacific Northeast will swing from unusual warmth to an unseasonable chill later in the week, along with widespread rainfall.
Heavy downpours are expected in central and southern Florida this week because of a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico — a reminder that the hurricane season begins June 1.
AccuWeather predicts that the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season will result in 16 to 20 named tropical storms, including seven to 10 hurricanes. Of the storms projected to reach hurricane strength, three to five are predicted to become major hurricanes with maximum sustained winds of 111 mph or greater.
Some parts of the Plains, South and Midwest could pick up nearly 10 inches of rainfall from an onslaught of heavy rain that got underway on Sunday, much of it falling on soils already saturated by recent deluges. Louisiana, Mississippi and other parts of the Deep South, which have already seen up to two feet of rain since the start of April, could be affected.
The heavy rains could spark pockets of flash and urban flooding, particularly in Texas and Oklahoma.
Weather buffs are poring over NOAA’s announcement this past week that a key weather feature influencing global temperature and precipitation has shifted into a “neutral,” or average, state. La Niña, one of the factors behind last year’s extremely active Atlantic hurricane season and a contributor to below-average rainfall in the South and Southwest, has faded away.
That means we’re currently midway between El Niño — an abnormal spike in ocean temperatures in the eastern tropical Pacific — and La Niña, reflecting a cooling of the waters there.
The change in sea surface temperatures triggers a chain reaction of events that can affect weather both nearby and half a world away.
The shift away from La Niña has long-range implications for the U.S. over the next few months.
In California, for example, any drought relief won’t come during the dry season that runs well into next fall. With unusually hot temperatures expected, and considering the state’s ongoing exceptional drought, there’s little reason to hope for a reduced threat of a particularly bad fire season.
The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center is anticipating warmer than average temperatures nearly everywhere in the Lower 48 and Alaska this summer, especially concentrated in the Four Corners region and the West. Dry weather is likely in the West, while the Eastern Seaboard may pick up some extra rainfall.
Information from the Washington Post was included in this report.