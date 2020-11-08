What a pleasant surprise! Just as we thought the recent sneak preview of winter would drag as the main, but premature, feature of the month, along comes a record-busting warm spell (in summer, it would be a heat wave).
The result: Daily record highs – 71 Friday through Sunday — under a bright, though seasonably low-angle sun and the shrinking daylight that defines November.
It was T-shirt and shorts for some folks basking in the weekend warmth, while canoeists and kayakers floated their boats on area lakes and rivers, possibly for the last time until spring.
On Friday, the 71-degree high at Pittsfield Municipal Airport knocked out the previous high of 69 for Nov. 6 from 2015. We heard about a few brave souls who took a 10-minute dip in Stockbridge Bowl one day last week, despite water temperature in the 50s following the chilly weeks of late October and the first few days of this month.
Saturday’s warmth, also topping out at 71, was the mildest Nov. 7 since 1938’s 70 degrees. That’s also the year record-keeping began in Pittsfield. Sunday’s high of 71 broke the record of 68 set in 1945.
Bear in mind that the average, or normal, temperatures for Berkshire County this week range from 30 to 49.
“Temperatures are on-par with what they rise to in the waning days of summer and early fall, but given the short days and low sun angle, it may not exactly feel like summer,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Ryan Adamson wrote in an online post. But close enough, many of us would add.
With two more days of record-challenging highs on Monday and Tuesday before the spell is broken mid-week, the five days of balmy weather should be the longest for any early November period hereabouts since 1931, based on records in Albany.
Unfortunately, a swift turn to rain and more seasonable temperatures is due on Wednesday, the Veterans Day holiday. The leading edge of a cooler air mass is expected to result in a soggy day or two, with beneficial rain needed to continue the region’s emergence from abnormally dry pre-drought conditions.
Thursday’s update from the U.S. Drought Monitor mapped the first major change since late summer — most of the Berkshires were back in the normal range, except for the hill towns adjoining Franklin, Hampshire and Hamden counties, which remain abnormally dry.
Late October rainfall brought stream flows back to average levels. Eastern Massachusetts and other coastal New England areas were improved but still in slight to moderate drought categories.
After the upcoming midweek rainfall in the Berkshires, a return to mostly clear skies is forecast by Friday into next weekend, with temperatures slightly above normal, but nothing like what we’re enjoying currently. The extended outlook through Nov. 20 shows more above-normal temperatures and rainfall.
Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Eta is socking parts of south Florida with up to five inches of rain accompanied by strong winds, coastal flooding and storm surge. The forecast track takes the slow-moving storm across the Keys on Monday, where hurricane warnings have been posted. Through Friday, Eta is expected to meander in a loop around the eastern Gulf of Mexico, impacting Florida’s west coast from Naples north to Tampa-St. Petersburg.
Out west, parts the Rockies and Northern Plains are experiencing near-blizzard conditions. Record cold is expected to continue across much of California in the days ahead.