No complaints from here about rushing the season: The abnormal warmth and succession of sunny skies during the past six days made it feel like May.
Average highs for the second week of April range from 51 to 54; instead, we’ve been basking in the upper 60s to low 70s, without a drop of rain since the first of the month’s snowfall.
But that’s worthy of concern as the U.S. Drought Monitor continues to rank the northern half of the Berkshires as abnormally dry, while the Massachusetts Drought Management Task Force is more specific, placing the entire county in a mild drought.
By the numbers, it looks even worse: Normally, two inches of April showers would have fallen by now instead of the far from grand total of 0.7. Since March 1, roughly half the average amount of precipitation has been recorded by the National Weather Service at Pittsfield Municipal Airport. For the year up to now, the shortfall is about the same — 50 percent of normal.
The potential for occasional showers starting off this week will hardly help. By mid-week, it’s back to sun, sandals and shorts and, by all means, rounds of golf and setting out the lawn furniture.
A moderately rainy system from the Midwest lost its punch as it reached the Northeast on Sunday, as a dry air mass from eastern Canada slid over the otherwise closed border. That will keep our daytime highs around normal, in the low- to mid-50s, with skies brightening from Thursday onward.
But the government forecasters acknowledge it’s a low-confidence late week forecast because an offshore storm could develop with steady rainfall for Thursday and Friday. That remains a major maybe for now. Next weekend looks up in the air, so to speak.
Taking the longer range view, the Climate Prediction Center, part of the National Weather Service, foresees continued above-normal temperatures and below normal rainfall for the rest of the month in western New England.
Nationally, a historic cold blast for April, even by Alaska standards, sent Friday’s low to minus 27 in Fairbanks, icing the previous record of 16 below from 1911.
That polar outbreak will make it across the border from British Columbia, Canada, into Washington and Oregon for the start of the week, with lows approaching freezing. By Wednesday, the north-central states will see temperatures 25 degrees below normal for mid-April.
It will not be a great week for northern Florida, the Gulf Coast, the lower Mississippi Valley and the Southern Plains, where moderate to heavy rain is expected to linger. South Florida will be sunny for the week after some showers on Monday, with highs in the mid-80s.
The crystal ball at AccuWeather for later this month shows near-record warmth along the West Coast, especially from northern California through the Pacific Northwest.