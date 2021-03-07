50 degrees! 60 degrees, probably!
No, these aren’t misprints, but actual predicted highs for midweek as we finally shake the late winter doldrums and emerge into the bright sunshine and mild breezes of a spring sneak preview.
The abrupt shift from abnormal chills for early March to unusual warmth will be especially welcome as the wind-whipped cold snap has been particularly intense for the past five days after temperatures somersaulted through February, ending right on normal for the month.
The usual range this week is 20 to 40 degrees, but daytime highs will run 10 to 20 degrees above that. What’s more, sunshine will prevail until a chance of showers Thursday night into Friday.
Next Saturday looks sunny with highs around 40, a typical day for mid-March. Timepieces spring forward by one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday, six days ahead of the vernal equinox marking the official first day of spring. By then we’ll have close to 12 hours of daylight, with sunup around 7 a.m. and sunset at 7 p.m.
The week will be ideal for a gradual snowmelt with no risk of river flooding, according to the National Weather Service. Bare ground will be more visible except in the deep woods and at the higher elevations. Muddy driveways and unpaved country roads are inevitable, as are long lines at car washes.
The warmup across the Northeast will be even more dramatic to our south and west. The upper Midwest will see daily temperature records shattered on Tuesday, with an expected high of 72 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, well above the previous record of 63 in 1967.
By Wednesday, it will feel more like late April for most of the eastern U.S., an example of “weather whiplash,” according to AccuWeather.
Although storminess is not on the national radar this week, significant rainfall is expected in California and the Rockies with temperatures close to normal. Southern and central Florida will bask in the 80s, with sunshine and occasional thunderstorms.
During the third week of the month, the extended forecast indicates a minor chilldown for the Northeast, with average precipitation.
For those who’ve asked about “meteorological" spring: Climate scientists define spring as extending from March 1 to May 31 based on normal warming trends caused by longer days, higher-angle sunlight, the retreat of Arctic air into northern Canada and the advance of balmy air masses from the South.
Astronomers pinpoint spring’s arrival as the vernal equinox at 5:37 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on March 20. At that time the direct rays of the sun are over the Equator on a trek north until the summer solstice on June 20.
AccuWeather long-range forecaster Paul Pastelok notes that we’re not out of the woods for winter’s “last gasps,” as he puts it. Last year, a major snowstorm blanketed the northern tier of the U.S. on Easter Sunday, leading many to declare "Merry Easter" on social media due to the spring holiday's resemblance to Christmas-time weather.
Although Easter is on April 4 this year, eight days earlier than last year, Pastelok stressed that the chances of snow happening on Easter Sunday two years in a row are statistically low.
Outdoor dining and drive-in movie theaters might have to wait until later in April before consistently milder, more comfortable conditions return.
After a slow start to the severe weather season, tornado activity in the South and Midwest is expected to be near normal, with April likely to be the most active month for spring storms.
Despite a rainy week ahead in the Southwest and most of California, drought or abnormally dry conditions are likely to persist for much of the spring.