It's National Poetry Month, so for you,
This whole column's in rhyme and in meter.
Frankly, given the year that we all have been through,
We could use something to make it sweeter.
• • •
Well, there's one good thing: Vaccines! They're finally here!
There's Moderna, J&J, and Pfizer!
With a half-million dead in this country, it's clear
That to take more precautions is wiser.
And I'm glad many friends have now gotten their shot,
With most others who'll soon have one pending,
Which means finally this endless plague that we've got
Might be closer to actually ending!
• • •
But the rest of the news has been somewhat less great.
For example, we're back to mass shootings,
Which suggests a few gun control measures to take,
(That some people, of course, are disputing).
What some want controlled tightly is not guns, but votes!
Right-wing pols who disliked this election
And the 7 million victory gap Biden boasts,
Feel too many have voice in selection.
• • •
There's a bill to protect everyone's voting rights,
Which are dying in state legislatures.
Georgia's GOP has some Jim Crow laws in sight
(Though they wouldn't use that nomenclature).
Then a New Republic article made the case
That we want fewer voters, quite proudly.
Most pols won't admit out loud that's what they embrace,
But their actions can speak just as loudly.
• • •
So the MLB took a big action right back,
Moved the All-Star game as repercussion.
Which in turn caused a boycott by Former Guy's flacks,
Which may merit a bit of discussion.
They declare "Cancel Culture" the worst of the left,
Liberal Chick-Fil-A boycotts they're plotting,
But the principle seems not to carry much heft
With the recent MLB boycotting.
• • •
Meanwhile, Judge Clarence Thomas in the Supreme Court
Said sites like Twitter are common carriers,
And they consequently bear the rules of that sort,
So that they can be used with no barriers.
Yet it seems kind of strange to declare certain sites
As akin to a public utility,
When the Internet itself remains not a right,
Which makes "right to Twitter" all futility.
• • •
So if Twitter and Facebook must be public goods,
Which I'm not denying nor endorsing,
Then to not first declare that broadband access should
Puts the e-cart before the e-horse-thing.
Internet access is a utility. Yet,
Even after a year of pandemic,
When we need it for work, and for school, you can bet
There's still lack of access that's systemic.
• • •
I sure need it for work, and mine's been up and down
For the past week or two, thanks to Spectrum.
Which has caused me some anguish and many a frown;
Frankly, it's one big pain in the rectum.
But I try to stay positive; life is still good!
I eat well, do stand-up, and write poems,
And hope people enjoy. If you know those who would,
Thanks for reading, and share this to show 'em.