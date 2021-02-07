George P. Shultz's international portfolio of issues was seemingly limitless during his many years in government, stretching back half a century ago.
But, on a summer day in 1987, while serving as the nation's secretary of state, Shultz wrote a letter to officials in Cummington not about Middle East conflicts or the Soviet nuclear arsenal. He said that he, too, thought the town needed to ensure safe use of Caulker's Pond, an area along the East Branch of the Westfield River.
A month before, a woman had broken her leg there. That would probably not have spurred Cummington officials to summon the courage to contact Shultz, whose family had kept a summer home on Wilder Road since World War II. Shultz's wife, Helena, said the family came to Cummington a few times a year seeking refuge — and, for George, rounds of golf in Worthington and Williamstown. "It was our Camp David," she told a reporter, referring to the presidential retreat in Maryland.
A different kind of recreation was astir. The river near the Shultz family getaway was drawing crowds as a destination for skinny-dipping.
"Given the apparent growing popularity of the pond for winning and sunning," Shultz wrote to the Cummington Select Board, "I can understand your concern about health and environmental matters, and safety for those who use the site."
For their part, officials were mortified that Shultz had been dragged into this — and at their doing no less. Their first letter had asked the hometown celebrity to consider posting no-trespassing notices on his property, parts of which were used by people newspapers at the time were calling "the nudists."
Their second letter offered an apology, after an Associated Press story that mentioned naked people and the secretary of state went national.
Shultz seemed more than capable of taking a joke.
"I note that the press play has been done with some measure of humor and lots of competition," he wrote to the Cummington board. Shultz, after all, was a master at handling reporters — often with candor. He once confirmed to the traveling media scrum, while on a government trip, that he indeed had a tattoo of a tiger, the Princeton University mascot, on his rear.
All the fuss over the swimming hole settled down. Though the white clapboard house on Wilder Road remained in the Shultz family, the official's connection to Cummington never made quite as much news again.