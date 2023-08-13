The union that represents laborers at General Dynamics has rejected a proposed contract, teeing up continued negotiations

PITTSFIELD — A union that represents General Dynamics laborers in Pittsfield says it voted to rejected a contact proposal, teeing up continued negotiations between the union and the company.

The vote came after two weeks of negotiations between officials at the defense contractor and the union, he said. The union bargaining committee and the company reached a proposal, but an "overwhelming majority" of the approximately 150 members of IUE-CWA Local 81255 voted "no" on the proposed contract Thursday, said the union's business agent James Mole.

The union membership includes workers who manufacture and systems that are used in nuclear weapons and submarines, and Mole declined to provide the exact vote split.

"In the coming days union officials will meet to discuss the next steps to take on behalf of the members. The union's sole goal is to put a package in front of the membership they can be proud of, and feel represents their hard work and dedication they provide to a company raking in billions of dollars in profits," Mole said in a statement.

The sticking points are wages and health care benefits, he said, though he declined to discuss the negotiations in detail because they are ongoing. General Dynamics did not respond to a request for comment sent to their media contact Jeff A. Davis Friday.

"The membership was not satisfied with the contract," Mole said.

Member Sean Comer said that the rejected proposal would have required members switch to a different health insurance setup that would increase the burden they carry financially. He said union members are trying to stay positive, but some fear that the company is going to come back with a worse offer.

"Unfortunately I think the company is concerned only with lining its pockets at our expense," the member said.

Mole said the union bargaining committee will enter another round of negotiations with the company in coming weeks. Union officials previously said it was pushing to eliminate a tiered wage system that means that newer workers make about $10 less than workers who have been with the company longer.

Members and their supporters rallied in Park Square in Pittsfield in June to raise awareness about the union's requests. More recently, the union commissioned a billboard near General Dynamics' Pittsfield outpost that reads, "Supporting our troops that protect our freedom; a fair contract is essential."